Dawid Malan: Harry Brook is not a rival for my World Cup place

Dawid Malan averages 55 with four centuries in 18 ODIs, a record he feels merits a place in the World Cup squad - DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

Dawid Malan is used to feeling like people want him to be dropped, but has vowed to keep piling on the runs in an England shirt to shore up his place in their World Cup squad.

Malan’s 54 helped England to victory in the opening T20 against New Zealand on Wednesday, putting behind him an August of mixed emotions. After 28 runs in four innings for Trent Rockets in the Hundred he was dropped, on the same day he was “relieved” to learn he had made the provisional World Cup squad.

While Malan admits he has felt “rusty” because he has batted just four times since the end of June, he rebuffs the suggestion that he struggled for form.

“I was disappointed with that,” said Malan. “To get dropped after four games the day you get picked for England was hard to take. That put me in a pretty bad place because the rest of the year I’ve been hitting the ball well and scoring runs everywhere, and suddenly I’m out of form and this and that because I’ve had four innings, which is a load of nonsense, as I showed in Durham. It is what it is. People make up their minds about how people are hitting them because you have three or four low scores. I wouldn’t say that’s out of nick just because it’s four low scores.”

That run of low scores was poorly-timed, given who England were able to leave out of their World Cup squad, and the ability to change. There was Harry Brook, but also coming man Will Jacks, but Malan believes his international record means he was worth his spot, having made centuries in his last four ODI series.

“I definitely felt relief,” he said. “You look at the amount of depth we’ve got in English cricket. Especially having sacrificed so many tournaments over the last couple of years to get in this World Cup squad, to get the call was extremely satisfying.

“I know there are people who’ve missed out and I have so much sympathy for them. From a personal point of view I was exceptionally pleased to get that call because I felt I’ve worked really hard to get in that squad. Every opportunity I’ve been given in 50 overs in my last four or five series I’ve gone and had to score the runs, doing it the tough way to get in there. Especially in the top three, I know people compare me to Brooky but I bat top three and he bats four, five or six so I don’t know where that comparison from.”

Story continues

Nevertheless, Malan knows the pressure is on this month. The T20s continue in Manchester on Friday night, with Gus Atkinson likely to make his debut, and Malan wants another score to shore up his place.

“I think you always have to score runs when you play international cricket, especially when you have the depth we do here,” he said. “It’s a provisional squad but from my understanding it’s up to us to score runs to stay in it. I think it would be tough [to be left out], two weeks before we are flying, especially with people potentially resting for the Ireland series to suddenly lose their place. But that is cricket and that’s the way life goes. Nothing is ever guaranteed until you stand on that plane.

“I try my best to score runs. That’s what I’m picked for, to score runs and win games. I am not there to please anyone, I’m there to score runs for Jos and [coach Matthew] Motty and contribute to wins. I feel like I have done that consistently over the last five or six years in white-ball cricket.

“You get criticised, and that is part and parcel of the game. You might not be the favourite of the crowds, and the fans, and the commentators and the press, and everyone else, but all I can do is score runs when you get given the opportunity. Touch wood I do that more often than not, and hopefully I continue to do it to keep the faith the leadership have shown in me.”