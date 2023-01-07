Dawgs' Jalen Carter aims to wreck one last game in CFP final

GREG BEACHAM
·5 min read
  • Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during a media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. The championship football game will be played Monday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    1/4

    CFP TCU Georgia Football

    Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during a media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. The championship football game will be played Monday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during a media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. The championship football game will be played Monday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    2/4

    CFP TCU Georgia Football

    Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during a media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. The championship football game will be played Monday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during a media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. The championship football game will be played Monday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    3/4

    CFP TCU Georgia Football

    Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during a media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. The championship football game will be played Monday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE -Kentucky tight end Josh Kattus (84) blocks Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Jalen Carter was selected to The Associated Press All-America team released Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb, File)
    4/4

    AP All-America Team Football

    FILE -Kentucky tight end Josh Kattus (84) blocks Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Jalen Carter was selected to The Associated Press All-America team released Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during a media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. The championship football game will be played Monday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during a media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. The championship football game will be played Monday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during a media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. The championship football game will be played Monday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
FILE -Kentucky tight end Josh Kattus (84) blocks Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Jalen Carter was selected to The Associated Press All-America team released Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jalen Carter had never been as far away from home as he was Saturday morning, when he woke up in Southern California's winter sunshine with a sense of wonder.

“I saw some hills with snow on them for the first time,” Carter said, recalling his view of the San Gabriel Mountains behind downtown Los Angeles.

The life journey of Georgia's superstar defensive tackle is still only beginning, and the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday is the next landmark on his path.

The AP All-American will soon have a new home as a top pick in the NFL draft. Before that, this game-wrecker extraordinaire is focused on causing a miserable night for one last collegiate offense when his Bulldogs (14-0) take on TCU (13-1) in palatial SoFi Stadium, where they can become the sport's first repeat champions in over a decade.

“It’s something I know is really important to him, to go out on a high note and do something that’s never been done before,” Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott said.

Carter is widely considered the top talent playing on that star-studded field in Inglewood. Many talent evaluators believe he has the highest upside in the entire upcoming NFL draft, where the 300-pound lineman with stunning athleticism is expected to be a top-three pick.

Carter has the attention of the Horned Frogs' offense, which averaged 474.1 yards while scoring 69 touchdowns, fourth-most in the FBS.

“He's so impactful, whether it's actually him making plays and causing disruptions, or taking double-teams so his guys are freed up,” TCU quarterback Max Duggan said. “He's so big, so fast and so twitchy. We've got to make sure we know where he is and get dialed in.”

As Duggan noted, statistics don't reflect Carter's full stature. He had just one tackle in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State, and he has only six sacks in three seasons.

Carter thrives in creating opportunities for his teammates by absorbing multiple blockers, exploiting mismatches and generally forcing offenses to flee him. Co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann said Carter combines the strengths of those stout, stationary run-stoppers and the smaller, more mobile linemen who can’t overcome double-teams.

“He’s extremely well-rounded,” Schumann said. “If you want to move him, he can move. If you want him to play two-gap and play technique, he can do that. He’s a true four-down player. His best is really, really good.”

Carter is the heir to a formidable tradition: Three players from Georgia's defensive front became first-round selections last year, including No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker. The Bulldogs had five 2022 first-rounders on one of the greatest defenses in college football history, and Carter has played a major role in maintaining that standard.

“Those guys taught me a lot,” Carter said. “They knew it was their last year, and they told me things like, ‘We need you to keep doing what you’ve been doing. Your name is big with us, and now that we’re leaving, you might be the main topic.’ They really told me everything that was going to happen. I’m seeing it happen now.”

Carter is from Apopka, Florida, just outside Orlando. Apopka High School also produced baseball star Zack Greinke and several NFL players, none more prominent than Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp.

That proximity inevitably links the two defensive tackles. Carter, who was 6 years old during Sapp's final NFL season, didn't watch much football as a kid — but the Bulldogs' future No. 88 knew about No. 99.

“I knew it was going to happen growing up,” Carter said of the comparisons. “I knew I just had to be myself. ... He was a Hall of Famer, so I did throw on a little YouTube video of him. He was strong, and we both played tight end, so it was cool to watch.”

Indeed, Carter played tight end and fullback in a single-wing offense in Apopka, but he knew his route to major college football and the NFL was on the defensive line. He was also a competitive powerlifter in high school, and that strength has served him well.

“At every level, I was always either the biggest or the strongest or the fastest,” Carter said.

Scott has been close to Carter since the start of the recruiting process, during which Carter went from an under-the-radar prospect to a nationally coveted talent. Scott and Schumann both praise Carter's coachability and his eagerness to hang out with both his fellow stars and the Bulldogs' walk-ons, who get special attention from him.

“It's hard to find guys like that who will give of themselves just so their bros can flourish a little bit,” Scott said.

Carter is disarmingly frank about areas in which he needs improvement. He volunteers that he got tired against the Buckeyes, so he spent the past week working on his conditioning for the finale.

He's also sensitive to certain criticisms: Last month, a prominent NFL draft analyst claimed Carter will have to address “character issues” in his locker room behavior — something that was news to Carter and plenty of his fellow Bulldogs.

“I know that affected him a little bit,” Scott said. “I just reminded him, you can't control what other men say. What you can control is your actions. Jalen is one of our easiest-going guys on the whole team. Everybody loves him.”

Carter knows his college career is almost certainly ending in front of the fans in Inglewood. He embraces the opportunity to start his next journey by giving everything for Georgia one more time.

“They're not going to see me winded like against Ohio State,” Carter said with a smile. “I'm just going to play like it's my last.”

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Latest Stories

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Bedard, Canada set for world junior semifinal against U.S.: 'The biggest rivalry'

    HALIFAX — Brandt Clarke was a month short of his sixth birthday. The moment, however, remains etched in his memory. John Tavares scored a dramatic hat trick for Canada against the United States in a wild 7-4 victory on New Year's Eve at the 2009 world junior hockey championship in Ottawa. Clarke and his family were in the building — hanging off every shot, save and hit from the stands. "The electricity in the building," he said of what still resonates some 14 years later. "The red jerseys all th

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • For Saints, Panthers results matter in season finale

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club's current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. The game holds no playoff implications. Just don't tell either coach that it's meaningless. “Nothing’s meaningless," Allen asserted. "All these things matter.” When the Saints fell to 4-9 after

  • AP source: Brewers, LHP Wade Miley agree to 1-year contract

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers and veteran left-hander Wade Miley agreed to a $4.5 million, one-year contract on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the situation. Miley can make additional $1.5 million in incentives, and there is a $10 million mutual option for 2024. The person confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been announced. The Athletic first reported Miley's deal. Milwaukee also acquired right-hander Bryse Wi

  • Joy Drop: How to toast Canada's junior championship with some delicious mocktails

    Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,

  • McDonagh helps Predators beat Capitals for 3rd straight win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan McDonagh scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period, Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 Friday night for their third straight win. Thomas Novak and Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville, which is 4-0-1 in its last five games to inch closer to a playoff position in the Western Conference. McDonagh’s goal with 3:16 left was a highlight-reel move to the net and finish by the defensive defenseman far more known for

  • Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Browns leave Clowney behind for finale vs Steelers

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney's season is officially over — not that there was much of a question. The Cleveland Browns did not bring Clowney on their trip to Pittsburgh for the season finale after the defensive end was sent home from practice Friday for biting remarks he made about the organization and coaching staff. Before departing Saturday, the Browns officially downgraded Clowney to out. Coach Kevin Stefanski was intentionally vague Friday about Clowney's standing, but intimated the Br

  • Brady, Bucs hope to gain playoff momentum by beating Falcons

    ATLANTA (AP) — While Atlanta rookie Desmond Ridder is still looking for his first TD pass, Tampa Bay's Tom Brady is poised to add to his already impressive list of NFL records. Brady and the Buccaneers (8-8) hope to use Sunday’s regular-season finale to gain momentum for the playoffs. The NFC South champs are assured of a first-round game at home next week. The Buccaneers clinched the division title with last week's 30-24 win over Carolina. Tampa Bay can't improve its playoff position, but coach

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • DeBrusk scores 2 in 3rd, Bruins beat Pens in Winter Classic

    BOSTON (AP) — Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark raised his arms in jubilation when the final buzzer sounded and the party was complete for the sellout crowd at Fenway Park. Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway. “It's just pure joy and happiness afterwards,” Ullmark said. “It's something I've dreamt about for 14 years, si

  • Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who

  • Grand Prix champions Gilles, Poirier withdraw from Canadian championships

    OSHAWA, Ont. — Ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, gold medallists at last month's ISU Grand Prix Final, will miss next week's Canadian figure skating championships after Gilles underwent an appendectomy. Gilles and Poirier were having a career-best season, winning both of their Grand Prix assignments, and the Final in Turin, Italy. Gilles, 30, and the 31-year-old Poirier won bronze at the 2021 world championships. They had considered retirement after their seventh-place finish at last ye

  • 6 best goalie fights in NHL history

    NHL goalies have been known to deliver some of the best scraps in the history of the sport.

  • Benintendi just planning to be himself as he joins White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.