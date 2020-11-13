Late Davy Jones Joined by Daughter Annabel on New Christmas Album — See Exclusive Family Photos

Henry Diltz Davy Jones pictured in It's Christmas Time Once More cover art

It's Christmas Time Once More. No really — it is!

On Friday, Davy Jones posthumously released the timely holiday album, which features his youngest daughter Annabel singing along with his original vocals. For this music collection, Jones' recordings have been enhanced with new arrangements. The Monkees frontman died in 2012 after suffering a heart attack at age 66.

Micky Dolenz, Jones' fellow Monkees bandmate, is also featured on It's Christmas Time Once More along with his sister Coco Dolenz and legendary rock and roll photographer Henry Diltz.

The album is set to "bring comfort and joy to fans around the world" just in time for the holiday season. "Singing with my dad on this record was an extremely beautiful and healing experience," Annabel tells PEOPLE. She joins her father on tracks including festive classic "White Christmas" and more.

"What a gift to be able to share a moment like this!" she adds.

Courtesy Annabel Jones Davy and Annabel Jones

Sharing personal family photos with PEOPLE, Annabel says: "Growing up with my Dad was an adventure. I would go to bed thinking he was on tour, or in some faraway land, only to be woken up by him while it was still dark outside, carried downstairs and made to try his latest breakfast invention while he talked about all and nothing. I never liked the breakfast inventions, but he never stopped trying to make something that would impress me! He was quite a magical character, always turning up when you would least expect."

Producer Chip Douglas recorded Jones' original tunes — which were first released on cassette as It's Christmas Time Again — in 1991. This go-round, the 13 festive jams (including two bonus songs) have been reimagined with a contemporary twist.

Courtesy Annabel Jones Davy Jones with daughters Annabel and Jessica

"This was a rare chance to remix and enhance these recordings by adding the lovely voice of Davy's daughter Annabel whose heartwarming vocals on 'White Christmas' and 'Silent Night' were well above and beyond my expectations," Douglas says. "Micky and Coco Dolenz beautifully enhanced 'God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen' and Henry Diltz, and other friends, added just the right gusto to 'Hark The Herald Angels Sing.'"

The original cassette, It's Christmas Time Again, was inspired by a 1967 demo of "White Christmas" which featured Jones' vocals with Douglas on guitar. The duo recorded the song in the basement of Douglas' Laurel Canyon, Los Angeles home.

Listeners can hear the original demo and guitar vocal version from that session as two bonus tracks on the newly released album.

