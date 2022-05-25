Davos gathering overshadowed by global economic worries

·5 min read

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Soaring inflation. Russia’s war in Ukraine. Squeezed supply chains. The threat of food insecurity around the world. The lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

The risks to the global economy are many, leading to an increasingly gloomy view of the months ahead for corporate leaders, government officials and other VIPs at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in the Swiss resort town of Davos. The war has been a thread, setting back the global economic recovery from the pandemic, economists say.

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund sought to dispel the gloom this week, saying a global recession isn’t in the cards but “it doesn’t mean it’s out of the question.”

Kristalina Georgieva noted that the IMF expects economic growth of 3.6% for 2022, which is “a long way to global recession.” But she acknowledged that it’s going to be a “tough year” and one of the big problems is surging food prices, partly fueled by Russia's war.

“The anxiety around access to food at a reasonable price globally is hitting the roof,” she said.

The brewing crisis — especially for countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia that rely on affordable wheat, barley and sunflower oil that Russia has blocked in the ports of major producer Ukraine — has been a key topic in Davos. The European Union and United States have accused Russia of using food supplies as a weapon.

Russia is looting Ukrainian grain from occupied territories, it's burning down Ukrainian food storages in other territories, it’s destroying other Ukrainian agricultural infrastructure and equipment," European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on a trade panel Wednesday. “Clearly, there is a deliberate action of Russia to create these global food security issues.”

If Ukraine's supplies remain off the market, the world could face a food availability problem in the next 10 to 12 months, and “that is going to be hell on earth,” World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley told The Associated Press in Davos.

Elites huddle every year to discuss ways to help save the world, though it’s unclear how much concrete action the meeting produces. Panels and announcements focused Wednesday on the future of Europe and the internet, helping poorer countries with low-cost medicine and climate change, including an expansion of a public-private partnership aimed at propelling green technologies through corporate investment.

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, Bill Gates and officials from Salesforce and Google announced that the First Movers Coalition grew from 35 companies to 55. Sweden, India, Japan, Denmark, the United Kingdom and other countries also joined.

In Davos, economic and central bank officials debated the effects of moving abstract policy levers at their disposal, while company bosses outlined their worries about the business outlook.

“As we run our business, we think a correction is now well underway” in the global economy, Pat Gelsinger, CEO of chipmaker Intel, said on the sidelines of the meeting.

Gelsinger said the semiconductor industry is still grappling with supply chain issues, including a slowdown in deliveries of the advanced equipment used to manufacture computer chips.

A global shortage of chips, used in everything from cars to kitchen appliances, erupted last year as demand recovered after the pandemic.

Gelsinger said Intel is better positioned than rivals to handle the supply chain issues because it has more control over sourcing.

“But like everybody, we’re having to cope with the same challenges economically,” he said at a press roundtable.

Gelsinger said he doesn't expect the semiconductor industry to work out the supply chain kinks until 2024. German automaker Volkswagen is seeing a “clear improvement through summer” on the supply of microchips it needs, Chairman Herbert Diess said on the sidelines of the meeting.

While VW-owned Audi has its “highest level of orders at the moment,” customers are facing wait times of year or more, Audi board member Hildegard Wortmann told a press briefing.

The aviation industry, decimated during the pandemic as restrictions forced airlines to ground flights and killed demand for travel, is rebounding strongly, said Hassan El Houry, CEO of National Aviation Services.

The Kuwait-based company provides services for airlines like staff to check in passengers and shuttle to and from planes, load and unload baggage, and handle air cargo. It's merging with a U.K. rival to become the world's biggest aviation services company.

“Almost every airline I speak with is reporting a huge rebound, especially for this summer and particularly in leisure travel," El Houry said in an interview.

He predicted the airline industry would return to pre-pandemic levels at the end of this year or the middle of next, earlier than airline industry group IATA's forecast of 2025.

However, the industry is overshadowed by $200 billion worth of losses racked up during the pandemic. The other big problem is the surge in oil prices fueled by Russia's war, which will force airlines to raise airfares — and potentially dampen travel demand.

Fewer air passengers means El Houry's company serves fewer flights.

"Our biggest customers are the airlines. And when airlines are feeling the pressure, guess what? They’re going to pass on that pressure to us," El Houry said.

Besides the rising costs of fuel, food and other commodities that are causing a cost-of-living crisis, central banks are raising interest rates to tackle high inflation and China is seeing a slowdown amid COVID-19 lockdowns, said Gita Gopinath, IMF’s first deputy managing director.

“So we have a confluence of shocks hitting the world," she said on a panel about global growth Wednesday.

It's especially acute in Europe, which the war in Ukraine has revealed, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Wednesday.

“Europe is 20% more open to global value chains vulnerabilities than any other markets in the world. So it’s not surprising that the breaking down and the bottlenecks of global value chains affect European companies and us more than others,” she said.

Others highlighted the uncertainty that’s rattling financial markets and complicating investment decisions for businesses.

Adena Friedman, president of the NASDAQ stock exchange company, said Monday on a panel on the U.S. economic outlook that “a selling decision is much easier than a buying decision” for investors who can’t see where things are headed.

___

Associated Press reporters Jamey Keaten and Peter Prengaman in Davos and Paul Wiseman in Washington contributed.

Kelvin Chan, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine says the West must "kill Russian exports" to stop funding Moscow's war machine as EU oil embargo hangs in limbo

    "Stop allowing them to make money which they can invest in the war machine that destroys, kills, rapes and tortures people in Ukraine."

  • FDA chief under fire for slow response to baby formula issue

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Food and Drug Administration faced bipartisan fury from House lawmakers Wednesday over months of delays investigating problems at the nation's largest baby formula plant that prompted an ongoing shortage. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf laid out a series of setbacks in congressional testimony that slowed his agency’s response, including a COVID-19 outbreak at the plant and a whistleblower complaint that didn’t reach FDA leadership because it was apparently lost i

  • Stocks waver on Wall Street; S&P 500 holds on to weekly gain

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks wavered between small gains and losses in choppy trading Wednesday, but most of the major indexes remained in the green for the week. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 1:21 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60 points, or 0.2%, to 31,870 and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%. Small-company stocks made solid gains in a potential signal that investors had more confidence about prospects for economic growth. The Russell 2000 rose 1%. Retailers had some of the strongest gains af

  • M&S pulls out of Russia and warns of hit to sales due to cost of living crisis

    Marks & Spencer has said it is exiting Russia and warned of slowing sales due to the cost of living crisis. The retail giant's Russian arm is run by Turkish franchisees, operating 48 shops with 1,200 employees. The company stopped shipments to the stores in March but has now said it will "fully exit our Russian franchise" because it is a "values-led business".

  • Pfizer to offer low-cost medicines, vaccines to poor nations

    Pfizer said Wednesday that it will provide nearly two dozen products, including its top-selling COVID-19 vaccine and treatment, at not-for-profit prices in some of the world’s poorest countries. The drugmaker announced the program at the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering in Davos, Switzerland, and said it was aimed at improving health equity in 45 lower-income countries. Most of the countries are in Africa, but the list also includes Haiti, Syria, Cambodia and North Korea. The products, wh

  • Tanks, but no ammo – Germany's Ukraine pledges show military muddle

    Four weeks ago, Germany agreed to send dozens of anti-aircraft tanks to help defend Ukraine from Russia's invasion, part of what it called a turning-point after decades of military restraint. Berlin says it can deliver the first Gepard tanks in July. Kyiv's pleas for heavy weapons have intensified since Moscow turned its firepower on Ukraine's east and south.

  • Wendy's stock surges 10% on potential acquisition as analysts weigh in

    Wendy's is continuing its stock surge as investors mull a possible takeover deal.

  • Russia's ruble continues to rally despite Moscow easing a key capital control, pushing the world's top-performing currency even higher against the dollar

    "The ruble is strengthening at a crazy pace," the president of Belarus said at a meeting with Putin. "We need to be careful not to overdo it."

  • 4 Canadian Stocks Under $10 to Buy Today

    Investors may want to snatch up undervalued Canadian stocks that are priced in single digits like BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) today. The post 4 Canadian Stocks Under $10 to Buy Today appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Sale of Chelsea by sanctioned Abramovich approved by UK govt

    Roman Abramovich’s 19-year ownership of Chelsea is ending after the British government approved the sale of the Premier League club by the sanctioned Russian oligarch to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly. The government had to be sure that Abramovich, who was sanctioned over his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine, did not profit from the enforced sale of the club that his investment turned into one of the most successful in European football.

  • Hawley calls for more troops in Asia as Biden says U.S. would defend Taiwan with military force

    “It is an order of magnitude different from Russia,” Hawley said. “Is Russia a threat? Yeah sure. Are they a threat on the scale of China? I don’t think that they are.”

  • 'Hard to ignore': Which oil stocks to buy if crude prices keep rising

    Scotiabank analysts see "significant value in the energy space," according to a new report.

  • Newcastle chase double deal for Jack Harrison and Sven Botman

    Meanwhile, Chelsea have a reported eight-player shortlist for the summer

  • Bullish view on Canada's TSX tempered as analysts fret about growth - Reuters poll

    Canada's main stock index is expected to advance less than previously thought this year as economic growth slows and central banks raise interest rates, a Reuters poll found. The median prediction of 26 portfolio managers and strategists was for the S&P/TSX Composite index to rise 4.4% to 21,183 by the end of 2022, compared with a forecast of 22,175 in the previous poll in February. Money markets expect the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates by half a percentage point at a policy announcement next week.

  • Tesla is quarantining thousands of Chinese workers in disused factories and an old military camp to keep them free of COVID-19, report says

    Tesla is creating a "closed-loop system" for its Shanghai factory to avoid future shutdowns amid China's zero-COVID policy.

  • Snap shows ad market's nightmare 'becoming a reality': Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Jordan Binnington embrassed himself with water-bottle toss

    Never one to shy from the limelight, St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington allegedly threw at water bottle at Nazem Kadri, while the Avalanche player was doing a television interview after Colorado's Game 3 victory,

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • CFL delivers 'final' amended contract proposal to its players

    Commissioner Randy Ambrosie and the CFL have put the CFL Players' Association back on the clock. Ambrosie said Tuesday the league tabled a final amended collective bargaining agreement to the players Monday night, a deal that will remain on the table until midnight ET on Thursday. He added the new contract addressed the biggest concerns the CFLPA membership had with the previous proposal: the implementation of a ratification bonus and changing the Canadian ratio. Ambrosie said the amended offer