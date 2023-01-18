Davos 2023-Polish President says crucial to give Ukraine modern weapons

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday he was afraid that Russia was preparing a new offensive in Ukraine within months, adding that it was crucial to provide additional support to Kyiv with modern tanks and missiles.

"They (Russia) are still very strong and we are afraid they are preparing for a new offensive on a few months so it's crucial to send additional support to Ukraine specifically modern tanks and modern missiles," Duda said at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Alexander Smith)