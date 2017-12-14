Davison FT gives Wisconsin 81-80 win over W Kentucky

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Western Kentucky coach Rick Stansbury has seen enough road games to not want an outcome determined by a last-moment call by an official.

But Stansbury and the Hilltoppers got one on Wednesday night at the Kohl Center.

Brad Davison's free throw with two seconds to go lifted Wisconsin to an 81-80 win against Western Kentucky.

Darius Thompson's tear-drop jumper tied the score at 80-80 for Western Kentucky with two seconds left in regulation. Davison drew a foul while setting a screen and made the front end of a 1-and-1.

Replay showed that Davison's foot was inbounds, but Stansbury said he thought it was out. Officials didn't look at the monitor after the play and the call stood.

''That play will get magnified, (but) that play didn't beat us. It didn't beat us,'' said Stansbury of the Hilltoppers, who missed critical free throws and didn't make stops on defense.

''Don't put yourself in a position on the road to make a 50-50 call because I've been on the road enough, and most the time it's a bad ending.''

Ethan Happ and Brevin Pritzl scored 17 points each for Wisconsin (5-7), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Davison scored 16 points and Aleem Ford had a career-high 14 or the Badgers, who shot 12 of 20 from 3-point range. Ford and Pritzl were 4 of 5 from long range.

Lamonte Bearden scored 19 points and Thompson added 18 for Western Kentucky (6-4). Bearden, a transfer, played prep basketball at Germantown (Wis.) High School, a Milwaukee suburb. This season is Bearden's first, after sitting out due to transfer rules. Bearden fouled out with 7.9 seconds to go.

Wisconsin shot 73 percent from the field in the second half but the Badgers' poor ball handling - eight second half turnovers - allowed the Hilltoppers to stay within reach.