Davis vs Garcia: Undercard, UK start time, ring walk, TV channel, price, live stream, prediction, odds

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will finally meet this weekend as boxing gets a much-needed shot in the arm.

After a series of unedifying stories surrounding the sport of late, coupled with big fights simply not being made, this feels like a landmark moment.

Two undefeated fighters in their respective primes will attempt to cement their legacy. There are no belts on the line, it is simply a clash of big names looking to test themselves against the very best.

‘Tank’ Davis and ‘KingRy’ Garcia have had plenty to say to each other over the last few months but will finally do their talking in the ring.

Billed as ‘It Doesn’t Get Any Better Than This’ for a reason, the sight of two such big names meeting in the squared circle is a welcome distraction from some of the politicking we’ve seen elsewhere.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight.

Davis vs Garcia date, start time, venue and ring walks

Davis vs Garcia takes place on Saturday April 22, 2023 - which is the early hours of Sunday morning in the UK - at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card is scheduled to start at midnight in the UK with main event ring walks expected at around 5am BST, although they are subject to change depending on how the rest of the fights develop.

Davis vs Garcia fight card/undercard in full

The chief support act of the night sees Cuban fighter David Morrell Jr defend his WBA regular super-middleweight title against the Brazilian Yamaguchi Falcao.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

David Morrell Jr vs Yamaguchi Falcao

Bektemir Melikuziev vs Gabriel Rosado

Elijah Garcia vs Kevin Salgado Zambrano

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs Elias Espadas

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Jose Sanchez Charles

Floyd Schofield vs Jesus Valentin Leon

Lorenzo Simpson vs Pachino Hill

Tristan Kalkreuth vs Jaime Solorio

Jalil Major Hackett vs Jason Phillips

Cuttino Oliver vs Roberto Cantu Pena

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia clash in a super-fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night (AP)

How to watch Davis vs Garcia

TV channel: In the UK, Davis vs Garcia will be broadcast live on DAZN. That platform is available on an app if you have a smart TV but also now on Sky channel 429.

Live stream: The DAZN app will also offer a live stream service online across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and more. A subscription to DAZN starts from £9.99 per month in the UK.

LIVE coverage: You can follow the whole card live with Standard Sport’s dedicated fight blog.

Davis vs Garcia prediction

There are so many positives to both Davis and Garcia that it is difficult to select an obvious winner.

Still, the punching power Davis has will be hard for Garcia to handle, particularly having come down in weight.

Garcia certainly boasts speed and is by no means a light puncher but it is Davis who boasts the more venomous shots. Luke Campbell cannot match Davis for power and he was able to knock Garcia down, albeit the American shot straight back up.

Still, ‘Tank’ does tend to start slowly and cannot afford to switch off against a fighter of Garcia’s quality. Even with that in mind, however, it’s hard to look past Davis stopping him late.

Davis to win via late KO.

Power: 26 of ‘Tank’ Davis’ 28 professional wins to date have come via knockout (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Davis vs Garcia weigh-in results

Both fighters weighed in at under 136lb, though Davis tipped the scale at 135.1lbs

Garcia, meanwhile, came in at 135. ½lbs.

There is a rehydration clause fight day weigh-in with a 146lbs limit.

Davis vs Garcia betting odds

Davis to win: 4/11

Garcia to win: 21/10

Draw: 20/1

Davis to win by KO/TKO: 4/6

Garcia to win by KO/TKO: 7/2

Davis to win by points or decision: 11/2

Garcia to win by points or decision: 13/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).