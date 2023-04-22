Davis vs Garcia LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Davis vs Garcia LIVE!

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia clash in what could be boxing’s fight of the year in Las Vegas tonight. An increasing rarity takes place at the T-Mobile Arena as two of the sport’s biggest stars finally settle their intense rivalry inside the ring, having foregone the usual tedious politicking and contractual disagreements that typically stop such blockbuster bouts from ever seeing the light of day.

Both men are undefeated in a star-studded lightweight division and are competing this evening at a catchweight of 136lbs, though a controversial rehydration clause means they can weigh no more than 146lbs on fight night. There are no belts on the line here, just the enormous prestige of winning a super-fight that has truly divided opinion in terms of predictions. ‘Tank’ is the favourite for victory, but it’s by no means guaranteed in the toughest test of his career to date.

There is also plenty of intriguing action on tonight’s undercard Stateside, with David Morrell Jr defending his WBA regular super-middleweight world title against Yamaguchi Falcao and Gabriel Rosado rematching Bektemir Melikuziev. Follow Davis vs Garcia live below!

Davis vs Garcia latest news

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

How to watch: DAZN

Start time: Undercard from 1am BST, main event around 4:30am

Morrell Jr, Rosado and Melikuziev headline undercard

Davis vs Garcia prediction

Gervonta Davis: I’m already legend

22:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

‘Tank’, however, believes he has simply come too far to lose tonight.

“I don’t care who’s in the game,” Davis told Showtime Sports.

“Come April 22nd and they raise my hand, I’m the face of boxing.

“I’m only 28, I’m already a legend.”

(Getty Images)

Ryan Garcia: Gervonta Davis is too confident

22:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

‘KingRy’ tells The Guardian: “Davis is overconfident. He thinks that he can just walk in and take these shots and nothing’s going to hurt him. But I have real power and, when you’re prepared, you don’t get over emotional. I know I have a great game plan so, for me, there is no worry.”

(Getty Images)

Devin Haney backs Ryan Garcia

22:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

‘The Dream’ wants Garcia to emerge victorious tonight to set-up a mouth-watering clash after his undisputed bout against Vasiliy Lomachenko later this month.

“I want him to win because I wanna make the biggest fights happen. He’s shown interest in wanting to fight me, so that’s the guy I want to win. He [Tank] hasn’t shown too much interest in fighting me.”

(Getty Images)

Gervonta Davis explains weigh-in confrontation with Bernard Hopkins

22:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

‘Tank’ and Bernard Hopkins clashed at a heated weigh-in at Friday’s final weigh-in.

Davis even took his eyes off Garcia for a brief moment to remostrate with the former undisputed middleweight champion.

After the exchage, Davis said: “He was talking about he’s ‘about that life’. Nobody’s worried about his old a**, he needs to sit back and let the young’uns do it.”

(Getty Images)

De La Hoya accuses Davis’ team of not backing Tank in Garcia super-fight

22:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Oscar De La Hoya has slammed Gervonta Davis and his team ahead of Saturday night’s super-fight against Ryan Garcia.

The pair will finally meet inside a boxing ring in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas after months of exchanging social media barbs.

Both men are putting their undefeated records on the line in a fight laced with risk.

Rarely in recent years have two fighters in their prime gone to such lengths to square off and the sight of them finally meeting is a much-needed boost for the sport.

Read the full story here!

(AP)

Prediction: Davis to win via late KO

22:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

There are so many positives to both Davis and Garcia that it is difficult to select an obvious winner.

Still, the punching power Davis has will be hard for Garcia to handle, particularly having come down in weight.

Garcia certainly boasts speed and is by no means a light puncher but it is Davis who boasts the more venomous shots. Luke Campbell cannot match Davis for power and he was able to knock Garcia down, albeit the American shot straight back up.

Still, ‘Tank’ does tend to start slowly and cannot afford to switch off against a fighter of Garcia’s quality. Even with that in mind, however, it’s hard to look past Davis stopping him late.

Davis to win via late KO.

(AP)

Full fight card: Morrell Jr, Rosado and Melikuziev headline undercard

22:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

The chief support act of the night sees Cuban fighter David Morrell Jr defend his WBA regular super-middleweight title against the Brazilian Yamaguchi Falcao.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

David Morrell Jr vs Yamaguchi Falcao

Bektemir Melikuziev vs Gabriel Rosado

Elijah Garcia vs Kevin Salgado Zambrano

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs Elias Espadas

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Jose Sanchez Charles

Floyd Schofield vs Jesus Valentin Leon

Lorenzo Simpson vs Pachino Hill

Tristan Kalkreuth vs Jaime Solorio

Jalil Major Hackett vs Jason Phillips

Cuttino Oliver vs Roberto Cantu Pena

UK start time: Undercard from 1am BST; main event around 4.30am

22:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Davis vs Garcia takes place on Saturday April 22, 2023 - which is the early hours of Sunday morning in the UK - at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card is scheduled to start at midnight in the UK with main event ring walks expected at around 5am BST, although they are subject to change depending on how the rest of the fights develop.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch Davis vs Garcia

22:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, Davis vs Garcia will be broadcast live tonight on DAZN. That platform is available on an app if you have a smart TV but also now on Sky channel 429.

Live stream: The DAZN app will also offer a live stream service online across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and more. A subscription to DAZN starts from £9.99 per month in the UK.

LIVE coverage: You can follow the whole card live with Standard Sport’s dedicated fight blog overnight.

(Getty Images)

Welcome to tonight’s coverage

22:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of tonight’s super-fight between Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Ryan ‘KingRy’ Garcia at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.