Davis stops 41 shots, Newhook scores winner as Canada West tops U.S. 2-1 in shootout

BONNYVILLE, Alta. — Canada West opened its quest for a second-straight gold medal at the World Junior A Challenge the same way it ended last year's — with a win over the U.S.

Matthew Davis made 41 saves in regulation and overtime before stopping six-of-seven attempts in the shootout and Alex Newhook scored the winner as Canada West held off the U.S. for a 2-1 victory on Sunday.

"When you play for Team Canada and you put that jersey on, it's all about the crest on the front and playing for each other. It's about playing smart, hard and together, and being all-in. They definitely showed today that they're a group that's capable of being all-in," said Canada West coach Rick Swan.

Griffin Ness put the Americans on the board with a shorthanded goal at 5:23 of the third period.

Ethan Leyh levelled the game at 1-1 just over three minutes later.

Davis made 20 saves in the third frame as the Americans pressed for the go-ahead goal.

Isaiah Saville turned away 25 shots for the U.S. in a losing cause.

Earlier Sunday, Vasily Podkolzin scored twice in the second period as Russia downed Canada East 5-3 in the tournament's opening game.

Dmitrii Tiuvilin, Maksim Groshev and Dmitrii Sheshin rounded out the scoring for Russia, which has defeated the eastern Canadians in seven of their last eight meetings.

"The one thing our players have to realize is that every mistake is going to cost you, and I think we paid the price in the second period," said Patrice Bosch, head coach for Canada East, reflecting on Russia's three-goal flurry in the middle frame.

"They (Russia) were very good. They had scoring chances and they took advantage of them. We made mistakes that we can't make at this level. To be honest, I liked the battle level of our team, we never gave up and I like to see that."

Jamie Engelbert paced Canada East with a pair of goals, while Ryland Mosley had a single. Spencer Kersten chipped in with a trifecta of assists.

Yaroslav Askarov made 26 saves in the victory. Liam Souliere stopped 30-of-35 shots in the defeat.

Canada East and Canada West are slated to face off Monday.

The World Junior A Challenge sees the top Junior-A talent from four countries and five teams — Canada East, Canada West, the Czech Republic, Russia and the United States — compete in 14 games over eight days at R.J. Lalonde Arena.

The Canadian Press