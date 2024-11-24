Davis scores 31, LIU beats Charlotte 79-76

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Malachi Davis' 31 points led LIU over Charlotte 79-76 on Saturday.

Davis shot 9 of 18 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 9 from the line for the Sharks (3-3). Terell Strickland added 13 points while shooting 4 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had seven assists. Shadrak Lasu shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 8 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The 49ers (3-2) were led in scoring by Nik Graves, who finished with 20 points and seven rebounds. Giancarlo Rosado added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte. Robert Braswell finished with 19 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press