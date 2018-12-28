Davis scores 27, leads Detroit Mercy past Youngstown 78-66

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) -- Antoine Davis scored 27 points and Detroit Mercy pulled away down the stretch to defeat Youngstown State 78-66 in the Horizon League opener on Friday afternoon.

Davis knocked down seven 3-pointers and four teammates scored in double figures as the Titans (4-9) broke away from a 60-60 tie with seven minutes to play.

Davis, a freshman and the third-leading scorer in the nation (26.0 ppg), had 16 in the first half as Detroit Mercy opened a 46-35 lead.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Penguins (4-10) scored nine straight points, making a 56-55 lead on a Garrett Covington layup at the 10:23 mark. Youngstown tied it at 60 on an Olamide Pedersen tipin with 7:42 to go. Lamar Hamrick's jumper at 7:12 broke the tie and started a 123-3 run. Josh McFolley followed with a layup off a turnover and Hamrick scored again before a Youngstown trey. McFolley nailed a 3, Davis had a layup and Gerald Blackshear a layup for a 73-63 with 2:36 to go.

McFolley had 14 points for the Titans, who made 12 of 26 from distance and shot 50 percent overall.

Donel Cathcart III paced Youngstown, which shot 37.5 percent and had 19 turnovers, with 17.