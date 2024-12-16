Davis scores 17 in Kent State's 82-57 win against Mercyhurst

KENT, Ohio (AP) — VonCameron Davis had 17 points in Kent State's 82-57 victory against Mercyhurst on Sunday night.

Davis shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 8 from the line for the Golden Flashes (8-2). Cli'Ron Hornbeak scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Marquis Barnett shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 7 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Jeff Planutis finished with 16 points for the Lakers (6-7). Aidan Reichert added 12 points for Mercyhurst. Jake Lemelman had 11 points and two steals.

Kent State took the lead with 18:58 left in the first half and did not give it up. Barnett led the Flashes with nine points in the first half to help put them up 36-24 at the break. Kent State pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a nine-point lead to 19 points. They outscored Mercyhurst by 13 points in the final half, as Jalen Sullinger led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

