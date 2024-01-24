Davis, Lakers to host DeRozan and the Bulls

Chicago Bulls (21-24, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (22-23, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago faces Los Angeles for a non-conference matchup.

The Lakers are 16-8 on their home court. Los Angeles is the leader in the Western Conference with 17.4 fast break points led by LeBron James averaging 5.5.

The Bulls are 7-14 on the road. Chicago has a 1-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lakers make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.7%). The Bulls average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 14.3 per game the Lakers allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Bulls won the last meeting 124-108 on Dec. 21. DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points to help lead the Bulls to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is averaging 25.2 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Lakers. D'Angelo Russell is averaging 20.6 points and 5.9 assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

DeRozan is scoring 21.9 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 22.9 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 52.9% over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 118.6 points, 41.0 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 114.5 points, 44.4 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Gabe Vincent: out (knee), LeBron James: out (ankle).

Bulls: Torrey Craig: out (foot), Zach LaVine: out (ankle), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press