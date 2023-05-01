Davis to fill city council seat with Tuesday special election. Winner serves through 2024

The Davis City Council will fill a vacant seat with a special election this Tuesday.

Voters in the city’s 3rd District will choose a representative following the departure of former Mayor Lucas Frerichs, who was elected in November’s general election and sworn in this January to the Yolo County Board of Supervisors.

The race is an all-mail ballot election with two candidates: Donna Neville, a longtime lawyer and the current board president of the Yolo County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness; and Francesca Wright, a retired small business owner and co-founder of Yolo People Power, an organization centered on criminal justice reform.

Ballots were mailed in April to registered voters who live in the 3rd District, which includes downtown and parts of Old East Davis and Old North Davis.

Ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday and received by the Yolo County Elections Office no later than Friday.

Voters can also drop off their ballots at one of three drop boxes in Davis — at Davis City Hall, the Nugget Markets store on East Covell Boulevard and on the UC Davis campus — or at the county elections office in Woodland. Each ballot drop box is open through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

No voting centers will be used.

Yolo County’s registrar of voters began processing and counting ballots April 21, and will begin posting results online after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The winner of the special election will be sworn in and take office after election votes are certified, which the city says will likely be in early June, and will serve through the end of 2024.

The Davis City Council has five seats. Terms for the 2nd and 5th districts also run through 2024. Terms for the 1st and 4th district run through 2026.