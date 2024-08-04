Davis would be 'disappointed' to see NI play away from Windsor

Former Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis has said he would be "a bit disappointed" to see the side's games moved away from Windsor Park and staged at Casement Park.

Plans have been in place to build a new stadium at Casement Park since 2011 but have been dogged by uncertainty over funding.

Despite numerous delays, the yet to be redeveloped GAA ground in west Belfast has been earmarked as a potential venue for Euro 2028 and would, if completed in time, host Michael O'Neill's side should they qualify for the tournament.

After suffering a serious knee injury, Davis retired this year as Northern Ireland's most capped player of all time having appeared 140 times for his country.

“I don’t really know what’s going to unfold there. It’s the big question, isn’t it?" said Davis when interviewed on Irish Football Icons, a new series available on BBC Sounds.

“I would like to see it kept at the National Stadium because obviously that’s football and that’s what it’s been built around.

"My whole international career was based there, so I would be a bit disappointed to see it move away.”

The former Rangers, Aston Villa and Southampton midfielder, who is the first guest in a series that will also chart the careers of players such as Pat Jennings, Marissa Callaghan and Aaron Hughes, was Northern Ireland's captain when they last played at a major tournament eight years ago.

Despite reservations about the plans for 2028, he described representing his country at Euro 2016 as "the ultimate" honour in a distinguished career.

"To go to the Euros, it's such, such special memories," he said.

"I'd love to relive it all again. It was so good for the whole country and bringing everybody together.

"Us as players, what an experience to go there and play in a major tournament representing your country. It doesn't get much better than that."