Davis delivers as No. 11 Wisconsin defeats Minnesota 66-60

  • Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) grabs a defensive rebound against Minnesota's Charlie Daniels (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
    1/8

    Minnesota Wisconsin Basketball

    Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) grabs a defensive rebound against Minnesota's Charlie Daniels (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Minnesota's Payton Willis (0) shoots against Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
    2/8

    Minnesota Wisconsin Basketball

    Minnesota's Payton Willis (0) shoots against Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Minnesota's Jamison Battle (10) shoots against Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
    3/8

    Minnesota Wisconsin Basketball

    Minnesota's Jamison Battle (10) shoots against Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) shoots against Minnesota's Sean Sutherlin (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
    4/8

    Minnesota Wisconsin Basketball

    Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) shoots against Minnesota's Sean Sutherlin (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Minnesota's Payton Willis (0) blocks a shot by Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
    5/8

    Minnesota Wisconsin Basketball

    Minnesota's Payton Willis (0) blocks a shot by Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Minnesota's Sean Sutherlin (24) drives against Wisconsin's Chris Vogt (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
    6/8

    Minnesota Wisconsin Basketball

    Minnesota's Sean Sutherlin (24) drives against Wisconsin's Chris Vogt (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Minnesota's Sean Sutherlin (24) looses control of the ball against Chucky Hepburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
    7/8

    Minnesota Wisconsin Basketball

    Minnesota's Sean Sutherlin (24) looses control of the ball against Chucky Hepburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Minnesota's Jamison Battle (10) drives against Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
    8/8

    Minnesota Wisconsin Basketball

    Minnesota's Jamison Battle (10) drives against Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) grabs a defensive rebound against Minnesota's Charlie Daniels (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Minnesota's Payton Willis (0) shoots against Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Minnesota's Jamison Battle (10) shoots against Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) shoots against Minnesota's Sean Sutherlin (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Minnesota's Payton Willis (0) blocks a shot by Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Minnesota's Sean Sutherlin (24) drives against Wisconsin's Chris Vogt (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Minnesota's Sean Sutherlin (24) looses control of the ball against Chucky Hepburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Minnesota's Jamison Battle (10) drives against Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
STEVE MEGARGEE
·3 min read

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Johnny Davis had 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and took over the game in the final minutes as No. 11 Wisconsin beat Minnesota 66-60 on Sunday.

Wisconsin (17-3, 8-2 Big Ten) earned its ninth win in its last 10 games to tie Illinois (15-5, 8-2) for the Big Ten lead, with No. 10 Michigan State (16-4, 7-2) just a half-game behind. Wisconsin visits Illinois on Wednesday.

The Badgers improved to 10-1 in games decided by six points or fewer.

Minnesota (11-7, 2-7) trailed by nine early in the second half but rallied to tie the game at 60-all on a pair of E.J. Stephens free throws with 2:23 left.

That’s when Davis put the game on his shoulders and scored the game’s final six points.

Davis put Wisconsin ahead for good by making a driving layup with 2:10 left. After Minnesota’s Payton Willis missed a 3-point attempt with 1:48 left, Steven Crowl misfired from 3-point range on Wisconsin’s ensuing possession but Davis chased down the offensive rebound and drew a foul.

Davis made one of two free throws to make it 63-60 with 55 seconds left. After Stephens missed a jumper eight seconds later, Davis got the rebound and hit a stepback jumper on the other end of the floor to make it 65-60 with 23 seconds remaining. Davis completed the game’s scoring by hitting one of two free throws with nine seconds remaining.

Minnesota lost for the sixth time in seven games despite welcoming back Eric Curry, who missed three games with an ankle injury. Curry had eight points and six rebounds in 34 minutes.

Payton Willis scored 15 of his 17 points after halftime for Minnesota. Jamison Battle had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Stephens added 11 for the Gophers.

Tyler Wahl scored 15, Brad Davison 14 and Crowl 11 for Wisconsin.

Wisconsin tied the all-time series with Minnesota at 104-all, not including games that were vacated. This marks the first time since 1973 that Minnesota hasn’t led the series.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Gophers had an inspired effort on the road as they rallied to tie the game after trailing almost the entire way, but they couldn't slow down Davis or make the big shots in the closing minutes.

Wisconsin: The Badgers continued to show a knack for delivering in close games. They now face a tough part of their schedule with trips to Illinois and Michigan State looming in their next three games.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Wisconsin went 2-0 this week, which could be enough to get the Badgers back in the top 10.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: At No. 24 Illinois on Wednesday.

Minnesota: Hosts No. 6 Purdue on Wednesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • AP source: Vikings talk with Jim Harbaugh about coaching job

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has taken a step toward a potential return to the NFL. Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings had an exploratory conversation about the team's head coaching vacancy Saturday, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview, said both sides were gauging interest. The Vikings made the formal request earlier this week to speak with him. A message seeking c

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced afte

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • ‘I’d be a lot more tired if we’d lost,’ says VanVleet after Raptors’ triple-OT win

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet logged 53:31 of playing time on Saturday, posting 19 points and eight assists in the team’s resilient win. He talked about stepping up in a big way from behind the three-point arc to help his team get the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 28 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. “It wasn't too fun losing those games,” Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois said. “For us to come in here against a good team and play the right way, I think it could really be a good thing for us.” Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since D

  • Stone scores winner, Golden Knights beat Lightning 3-2 in SO

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mark Stone scored the winner in the seventh round of a shootout and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 after blowing a two-goal lead in the third period Saturday night. Robin Lehner stopped 27 shots for the Golden Knights, including 18 combined in the third period and overtime. Brett Howden and William Carrier both had a goal and an assist. Vegas won the shootout 4-3 and finished 2-1-1 on a challenging road trip. Before the game, coach Pete DeBoer said “

  • With no VanVleet, Siakam narrowly misses triple-double in win over Charlotte

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam narrowly missed a triple-double in his stint at point guard, Toronto got off to a hot start and the short-handed Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 on Tuesday. With Fred VanVleet sitting out with a sore right knee, Siakam started at point guard. He had 24 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, while Gary Trent Jr. poured in a season-high 32 points. Anunoby had 24 points, while Chris Boucher had 12 points, Malachi Flynn chipped in with 11, and rookie Dalano Banton h

  • Cleveland Guardians sign lease agreement through 2036

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have reached an agreement to extend their lease at its downtown ballpark through at least 2036 while making improvements to the facility, team owner and CEO Paul Dolan announced Thursday. Team officials said they've obtained financing to renovate Progressive Field, a ballpark that opened for play in 1994. The cost of the improvements has been estimated at just over $200 million. Renovation work is expected to begin after the 2022 season. “We are confident

  • Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen wa

  • Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

    CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three game

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank