Davis Cup: Dan Evans says Great Britain are ready to ‘win ugly’ in tough Colombia tie

Dan Evans is part of a strong British Davis Cup team in Colombia (Getty Images)

Dan Evans says he and his British team-mates are ready to “win ugly” when they take on Colombia in their Davis Cup tie on Friday.

The British No2 opens against Nicolas Mejia in a busy two days for him in which he is scheduled to play two singles rubbers as well as the doubles.

On paper, Great Britain have the far stronger line-up with Evans and Cameron Norrie playing singles, Evans partnered with Neal Skupski, and with Jack Draper and Joe Salisbury in reserve.

But they are playing at altitude on a clay-court surface, both factors which Evans warned would act as a leveller.

Going into the tie, he said: “It’s about getting the win here. It doesn’t matter how, if it’s pretty or ugly. Just get a point on the board and hopefully we can win.”

The conditions aside, arguably the biggest on-court challenge is that of former world No1 doubles pairing Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

Captain Leon Smith told the BBC that the Colombia match-up was “without doubt the most complicated tie we could have got”.

He said: “The most obvious hurdle is the altitude. The altitude brings pressureless balls, which our players never play with. The ball is flying so much faster through the air so you need to adapt.

“Then you have the physiological elements as well, so it’s how people are going to react to the thinner air.”