Davis Cup 2023: Team USA rolls into group stage with sweep of Uzbekistan

The USA team pose for a photo after playing the Davis Cup qualifier tennis match between Uzbekistan and the USA in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The USA sweep into Davis Cup Finals with victory over Uzbekistan. (AP Photo)

Team USA is heading to the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals after completing a 4-0 sweep Saturday at Uzbekistan.

After taking a 2-0 lead on Friday, the American doubles team of Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek clinched the victory with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Uzbekistan's Sanjar Fayziev and Sergey Fomin. In singles, Team USA's Denis Kudla defeated Amir Milushev 6-4, 6-4.

Team USA will be among 12 winners advancing to September's group stage in Spain. Canada, the 2022 champion, 2022 runner-up Australia, and wild cards Italy and Spain will also be there. From there, eight teams will advance to the knockout stage in Malaga in November. The Americans have won a record 32 titles. Australia is next with 28. No other country has won the Davis Cup more than 10 times.