Davis, California house sells for $1.7 million

On February 10, 2022, a seller has sold a spacious property built in 1991 located in the 800 block of Peregrine Avenue in Davis. It went for $1,675,000, or $664 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 9,975 square-foot lot.

Additional houses have recently been sold close by:

On Goshawk Street, Davis, in March 2021, a 1,244-square-foot home was sold for $622,000, a price per square foot of $500.

A 1,331-square-foot home on 636 Isla Place in Davis sold in October 2021 for $569,000, a price per square foot of $427.

In April 2021, a 2,503-square-foot home at Bluebird Place in Davis sold for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $479.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.