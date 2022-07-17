Davis, California, house sells for $1.6 million

A 3,535-square-foot house built in 1998 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 3300 block of La Playa Drive in Davis was sold on June 13, 2022. The $1,625,000 purchase price works out to $460 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 10,019 square foot lot.

Additional houses have recently been sold close by:

On Los Cerros Place, Davis, in April 2022, a 2,869-square-foot home was sold for $975,000, a price per square foot of $340.

A 1,701-square-foot home on the 1300 block of Arena Drive in Davis sold in June 2021 for $931,000, a price per square foot of $547.

In June 2021, a 3,057-square-foot home on Gaviota Place in Davis sold for $1,370,500, a price per square foot of $448.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.