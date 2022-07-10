Davis, California, house sells for $1.6 million

A spacious house built in 1971 located in the 600 block of Francisco Place in Davis has new owners. The 2,615-square-foot property was sold on June 13, 2022 for $1,575,000, or $602 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 10,448 square foot lot.

Additional houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In March 2021, a 2,121-square-foot home on Corona Drive in Davis sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $389.

On Corona Drive, Davis, in July 2021, a 2,139-square-foot home was sold for $1,250,000, a price per square foot of $584.

A 1,962-square-foot home on the 600 block of Equador Place in Davis sold in April 2021 for $1,077,000, a price per square foot of $549.

