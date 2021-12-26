Davis, California building sells for $3.3 million

The property located in the 200 block of J Street in Davis was sold on November 29, 2021. The $3,300,000 purchase price works out to $330,000 per square foot. The building built in 1966 has an interior space of 10 square feet. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 11,761 square-foot lot.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.