Davis Bertans: Scouting report

Davis Bertans|

Dallas Mavericks

Position: F Born: 11/12/92 Height: 6-10 / 2.08 Weight: 211 lbs. / 95.7 kg. Salary: $16,000,000

SCOUTING REPORT

High-volume three-point shooter… At 6-foot-10 and with a lightning-fast release, it’s near impossible to get a good contest on him… Puts up huge transition numbers thanks to the three-point looks he gets in the secondary break… Rather one-dimensional on offense… Does not have other skills to counter after his three point shot… Thin frame and little athleticism make it hard for him to be a game-changer there… Often exploited on defense to the point he can’t stay on court.

