Davis' 4 rushing TDs help New Mexico beat New Mexico State New Mexico running back Tyrone Owens (25) is sacked by New Mexico State defensive lineman Myles Vigne (99) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. New Mexico won 42-25. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) -- Ahmari Davis had four rushing touchdowns and the New Mexico defense had five interceptions, including two by Marcus Hayes, to help the Lobos beat New Mexico State 42-25 on Saturday night.

Tyrone Owens had 30 carries for 110 yards and a score and Davis finished with 74 yards rushing for New Mexico (2-1).

Davis' second touchdown run, a 1-yarder with 10:40 left in the first half, was the first of 28 consecutive points by the Lobos and trimmed their deficit to 17-14. Owens scored on a 6-yard run about seven minutes later and Davis had TD runs of 3 and 16 yards to give New Mexico a 35-17 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Hayes' 60-yard pick-6 capped the scoring with 28 second remaining.

On the third play from scrimmage, Terrill Hanks picked off a pass from Sheriron Jones and returned it 28-yards to give New Mexico State (0-4) a 7-0 lead. The Lobos went three-and-out on their ensuing possession and a 2-yard touchdown run by Matt Romero made it 14-0 with 10:50 left in the first quarter.

Jason Huntley had 15 carries for 67 yards for the Aggies and added four receptions for 87 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown.