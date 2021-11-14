Davis has 34 points and 15 rebounds, Lakers beat Spurs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had 34 points and 15 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 114-106 on Sunday.

Talen Horton-Tucker scored 17 points in his season debut for the Lakers, and Carmelo Anthony and Wayne Ellington each had 15 points.

Los Angeles led by 14 points in the second half, then held on improve to 3-3 since LeBron James was sidelined Nov. 4 because of an abdominal strain. The Lakers have won four overall games this season without James, one a 125-121 overtime victory in San Antonio on Oct. 26.

Davis had the big game two days after the Lakers were humbled by 24 points in a home loss to Minnesota, with the All-Star forward saying afterward the performance was “embarrassing” and that the team lacked effort in a deciding third quarter.

Dejounte Murray had a triple-double for the Spurs with 22 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Keldon Johnson scored 24 points.

San Antonio lost for the fifth time in its last seven games and fell in the opener of consecutive games at Los Angeles, with a meeting against the surging Clippers on Tuesday night.

Davis scored 19 points in the first quarter on 8-of-10 shooting and had 27 points in the half.

The Spurs pulled to 105-103 with 2:41 remaining on a 3-pointer from Doug McDermott. The Lakers had a 7-0 run to take control, getting a 3-pointer from Anthony with 1:46 to go for a 110-103 lead and a layup from Russell Westbrook for a 112-103 edge.

Westbrook finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Malik Monk had 16 points for the Lakers

Devin Vassell added 19 points for San Antonio, and Thaddeus Young had 17.

TIP-INS

Spurs: C Jakob Poeltl was eligible to return from COVID-19 protocols but watched from the bench in street clothes as he works on his conditioning. Poeltl “might be available” for Tuesday’s game against the Clippers, according to coach Gregg Popovich. … F Keita Bates-Diop played three minutes Sunday after missing two games with a lower back bruise.

Story continues

Lakers: Horton-Tucker (thumb) was in the starting lineup for his season debut and made his first basket on a 3-pointer just under four minutes into the game. … Anthony made his first start of the season after starting three times in 69 games for the Portland Trail Blazers last season. It was his 1,118th career start.

UP NEXT:

Spurs: At Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

Lakers: Host Chicago on Monday night.

Doug Padilla, The Associated Press