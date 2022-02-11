Davion Mintz finds playing sixth-man role for Kentucky ‘so cool’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jerry Tipton
·4 min read
Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Atlanta Hawks
    Atlanta Hawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • John Calipari
    John Calipari
    American college basketball coach
  • Davion Mintz
    American basketball player

For Kentucky player Davion Mintz, being sixth is first-rate.

On Friday, UK Coach John Calipari continued to lobby for Mintz to be named the Southeastern Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year.

“That means a lot to me . . . ,” Mintz said of Calipari’s endorsement. “I’d love to have it.”

Mintz defined the sixth-man role as bringing energy, making shots and playing good defense. Doing those things while coming off the bench as a sixth man is a new experience.

“I came off the bench my freshman year of college,” he said of playing for Creighton in the 2016-17 season. “But it wasn’t the sixth-man role. I’ve never had the sixth-man role in my life.”

Mintz started 12 of 29 games as a freshman. He averaged 12.2 minutes.

“The time I came off the bench, it was definitely warranted,” Mintz said with a smile. “I’d say there were guys that honestly were better than me.”

Mintz is averaging 8.8 points. His 36.4-percent shooting accuracy from three-point range is second only to Kellan Grady (42.2 percent) among UK players who’ve made more than two shots from beyond the arc this season.

In the last three games, Mintz has made eight of 15 three-pointers. In the last six games, he has a 16-to-6 assist-to-turnover ratio.

“I’ve embraced it,” he said of the sixth-man role. “It’s been a really fun role once you figure it out. . . . I’m able to see things (from the bench that I wouldn’t be able to see (in a starter’s role).”

Of course, a former Kentucky player was basketball’s original sixth man. That was Frank Ramsey with the Boston Celtics in the 1950s and early 1960s.

Mintz cited a current player, Lou Williams, as an inspiration for those being a sixth man. Williams is a three-time winner of the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award. Now with the Atlanta Hawks, he is also the NBA’s career leader in points scored by a non-starter.

“He really defined that role, and he made it cool for a lot of young kids,” Mintz said.

When Williams was named NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2015, the song “6 Man’ by rapper Drake played during the presentation.

“The immature person would laugh, like, oh, you’re coming off the bench,” Mintz said. “But Lou made it so cool.”

Championship good

Florida Coach Mike White spoke highly of Kentucky.

“I think this team has a chance to win it all,” he said of UK. “I really do.”

White cited several championship quality assets that Kentucky possesses: passing, shooting, an ultra-fast point guard, transition offense, rebounding, screening, defending.

“There’s probably only a few teams out there, in my opinion, that just don’t have a glaring weakness,” White said. “And I just think they’re one of them.”

Winning doesn’t help

Florida has won its last four games. For a team on the metaphorical “bubble” for an NCAA Tournament bid, that would seem to be encouraging.

But Florida’s NET ranking has dropped during that four-game winning streak. The Gators were No. 47 as of Friday. Before the first of four straight victories, Florida had a NET ranking of 45.

The drop could be a product of winning against so-so competition: 81-72 over Oklahoma State, 66-65 at Missouri, 62-57 against Ole Miss and 72-63 against Georgia.

Missouri, Ole Miss and Georgia are in 12th, 13th and 14th place, respectively, in the SEC going into this weekend’s play. Oklahoma State has a record of 11-12 overall and is tied for sixth place in the Big 12.

White had a philosophical response.

“It beats the alternative, right?” he said of four straight victories not boosting Florida’s NET. “If we lost a couple of those, we would have dropped even more.”

Florida has a 1-4 record against ranked opponents. The lone victory was over then-No. 20 Florida State by a score of 71-55 on Nov. 14.

As of Friday morning, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi had Florida first in his “First Four Out” category.

‘No excuses’

UK Coach John Calipari used his weekly radio show and Friday’s teleconference to encourage fans to attend Saturday’s game and make their presence known.

After saying that he expected Florida to try to muscle UK, Calipari added, “we need every fan in that building. It’s Florida. It’s 4 o’clock. No excuses. Let’s fill this thing up.”

Etc.

Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes will call the game for ESPN.

‘We’re trying to be a machine,’ Calipari says ahead of final stretch of regular season

The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Florida basketball preview

What is Kentucky’s outlook for a No. 1 seed? A top-ranked bracketologist weighs in.

SEC announces another record revenue distribution to members, including UK

Are we near the end of Kentucky and Florida as basketball rivals?

What NBA Draft analysts think about Shaedon Sharpe (and his future at Kentucky)

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky men’s basketball game vs. Florida

First Scouting Report: Can Kentucky deliver Florida some Rupp Arena payback?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights

    CALGARY — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists to pace the offence and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights. Andrew Mangiapane - with his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (24-13-6), which has won six of their last seven. Vegas (28-17-3) follows up a 4-0 win in Edmonton on Tuesday by being shut out themselves for the third time on the season and

  • US beats out China to win mixed aerials Olympic debut

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — A trio of Americans won gold in the Olympics’ first mixed team aerials event Thursday, giving the United States its first medals in the freestyle skiing discipline in a dozen years. Ashley Caldwell, Christopher Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld all earned their first Winter Games medals. Lillis’ back double full-full-double full was given the highest score of any trick in the finals, and the U.S. gold was assured when Schoenefeld followed with a clean back double full-full-

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Giannis scores 44, leads Bucks' 131-116 win over Lakers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points on 17-for-20 shooting, and Bobby Portis had 23 points with five 3-pointers in the Milwaukee Bucks' 131-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Khris Middleton scored all of his 21 points in the first half, and Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds and eight assists while making his first 11 shots as the defending NBA champions won their fourth straight overall and swept back-to-back games against LA's two teams. Milwaukee jump

  • Norway's Ruud wins Olympic gold year after father's death

    BEIJING (AP) — Birk Ruud landed at the bottom of Big Air Shougang and unfurled a Norwegian flag, floating the colorful Nordic cross in the breeze behind him. A camera came close, and he pulled down his sleeve to reveal a gold bracelet — a gift from his father. “Papa,” he said, tapping his heart. “You're with me.” The 21-year-old Norwegian spun away with a gold medal in the Olympics’ first men’s freestyle skiing big air event Wednesday, re-emerging as a leader in the extreme sport after losing hi

  • Dining options closed in hotel complex at Beijing Olympics due to COVID concerns

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — The dining options at a Beijing Olympics hotel have been halved due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Two cafés, three restaurants, and a convenience store within the Prince Hotel by Secret Garden compound were closed suddenly on Thursday. A sign hanging in the window of one of the cafés read "Suspend Business" in English and Mandarin. Staff at the hotel's reception desk and a member of the hotel's disinfection team confirmed that the closures were to prevent the pos

  • Saints' Alvin Kamara arrested on battery charge in Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested on a battery charge Sunday in Las Vegas after being accused of injuring someone at a nightclub on the eve of the Pro Bowl. After playing and making four catches for 23 yards for the NFC in the Pro Bowl, Kamara was taken into custody and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Las Vegas police say they were dispatched to a hospital Saturday where a person had

  • Families 'couldn't be happier' after Canadian ski jumpers take bronze at Olympics

    Rod Strate cried tears of joy in the early hours of Monday morning as he watched his daughter make history at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Abigail Strate, 20, Alexandria Loutitt, 18, Matthew Soukup, 24, and Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, 30, captured the bronze medal in the first-ever mixed team ski jumping competition at an Olympic Games. The team also won Canada's first medal ever in the sport, nearly 100 years after its debut. “There's not a lot of tears left in me or the rest of my family,” Rod Stra

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Nash says Nets not trading Harden before trade deadline

    DENVER (AP) — James Harden is staying put with the Brooklyn Nets. Coach Steve Nash gave a direct answer when asked before the team's game at Denver on Sunday if the team was definitely not trading the former MVP before Thursday's deadline. “Yes, that’s correct,” Nash said. “I’ve talked to James, he wants to be here. He wants to be here long term as well, so I don’t think anything’s changed other than noise from the outside. "James wants to be here, we’re building with James and we think we have

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric

  • Olympian flashes 'No War in Ukraine' sign after competing

    BEIJING (AP) — A Ukrainian skeleton athlete flashed a small sign that read “ No War in Ukraine ” to the cameras as he finished a run at the Beijing Olympics on Friday night, a plea for peace at a time of rising tensions between his country and Russia. Vladyslav Heraskevych's sign was printed on a blue-and-yellow piece of paper, matching the colors of his country's flag. He did not display the message after his second run of the night, which was his fourth and final run of the Olympics. “It's my

  • Giovinco signs with Italy's Sampdoria, Toronto FC makes deal with Red Bulls

    TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • Max Parrot wins Canada's first gold of 2022 Beijing Olympics

    Max Parrot claimed gold in men's slopestyle, while countryman Mark McMorris earned bronze.

  • Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D

  • Simons has 29 and Blazers rally for 107-105 win over Lakers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 107-105 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Jusuf Nurkic added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Blazers, who kept it close through the first three quarters before rallying in the fourth — despite a roster depleted by a flurry of recent trades. LeBron James had 30 points for the Lakers, who didn’t have Russell Westbrook because of lower back tightness.