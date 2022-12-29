Davines Group’s CEO Anthony Molet Eyes Double-Digit Growth Until 2030

Sandra Salibian
·6 min read

MILAN — “Continuity” is the most frequent term Anthony Molet uses when outlining Davines Group’s strategy across the board.

After 20 months in the role, the chief executive officer of the Italian beauty company, which operates professional hair care brand Davines and skin care label Comfort Zone, is committed to continuing “to grow the company in line with our purpose, which is to do our best for the world, creating good life for all through beauty, ethics and sustainability.”

More from WWD

A noble mission that so far has proven to be remunerative as well, since the company — which was founded in 1983 by the Bollate family — keeps growing both its size and international footprint.

In 2021, the group had 191.8 million euros in sales, up 25.6 percent compared to the previous year and up 17.7 percent versus 2019. Molet projected a further 20 percent increase to 230 million euros in revenues this year and targets reaching between 250 million euros and 260 million euros in sales in 2023.

He credited the performance to the “continued consistency within our organization in general, consistency with our message when it comes to sustainability, consistency with our distribution channel. We remain very close to the hairdressers and aestheticians, to the professional part of the business, and it seems to be paying off. So we will continue to do so,” said Molet, confidently adding that he sees the firm growing by double digits “until at least 2030 without the acquisition of any other company.”

The executive is further accelerating the path traced by his predecessor Paolo Braguzzi, who broadly contributed to scaling up the group in financial and reputational terms, as well as enhancing its distinctive holistic, sustainable mission, which was sealed by the B Corp certification in 2016 and an even higher certification score in 2020. For example, when Braguzzi joined Davines in 2004, total sales were 27 million euros, while in 2019 revenues reached 163 million euros, making Davines one of the leading professional hair care players in Italy.

Leveraging Molet’s own experience — the executive previously helmed the North American subsidiary of Davines Group for 13 years, contributing in turning that market into the best-performing one for the company — the group is further boosting its international reach, too. Molet revealed that effective Jan. 1 a new subsidiary in Germany will be added to the firm’s network.

“This is a very strategic market for us: first, it [counts more than] 80 million people… Its economy is very strong as it has one of the strongest GDP in Europe and I think that our message on sustainability will resonate very well there,” noted Molet, underscoring that both the Davines and Comfort Zone brands have been steadily growing there.

“We had the same distributor for the last 20-plus years, but we felt that after so many years it was time for us to establish a subsidiary there. We had a very smooth transition with [our partners], actually… and we have decided to allow them to keep [a little] part of the distribution,” said Molet.

Headquartered in Parma, Italy, Davines Group is present in more than 90 countries. In addition to Germany, it has branches in London; New York; Paris; Mexico City; Hong Kong, and Deventer, Netherlands. No other openings are in the pipeline at the moment, said Molet.

The U.S. and Europe remain the group’s leading markets in terms of sales, but the company grew double-digit in every country. In particular, a strong push in Asia and Latin America enabled Davines Group to report increases in those regions of 20 percent and 30 percent, respectively. “We are very confident that new regulations in China should open some doors for us,” said Molet, referring to animal testing procedures, while he also identified India as a next target for the company.

Breaking down the group’s performance in 2022 by category, sales for the hair care division grew 20 percent while skin care revenues were up 17 percent.

Anthony Molet
Anthony Molet

Even though these results beat Molet’s expectations, the executive mentioned different challenges over the past year, starting in the first quarter with the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Then, as a consequence, the whole supply chain became a real challenge, not only in terms of increases in prices, but even more importantly, in terms of availability of raw materials, which sometimes forced us to fine-tune some of our formulas,” said Molet. “I feel that it’s starting to slowly be behind us, but still that was probably the biggest challenge this year.”

To face the situation, early in the year the group decided to increase inventories, both in terms of finished goods and raw materials, “which enabled us to face this crisis,” recalled Molet. Still, the company had to adjust its products’ prices — even doubling them in some markets — due to the scarcity of ingredients and rising energy costs.

“In 2023, we are looking at what I would consider a conservatively aggressive price increase again,” admitted the executive.

In terms of corporate structure, after having implemented some key management changes last year, Davines Group made new hires in human resources as well as in the communication department, which Molet defined as “a big focus for us because I feel we do so many things when it comes to sustainability that deserve to be communicated in the right way.”

To wit, Davines Group’s longtime expertise in developing high-performance, natural formulations, recycled and reusable packaging and implementing environmentally friendly initiatives are the assets that earned the firm both credibility and an advantage at a time when every business is trying to tweak its structure and product offering in a sustainable way. The ever-increasing appetite of international customers for natural beauty products further propelled the company’s sales.

“Sustainability is becoming more and more present in people’s conversation. Today statistics show that many people are willing to spend more money for companies with a purpose and that care about the environment and we are definitely taking advantage of this trend,” confirmed Molet, highlighting that the brand’s official commitment to the cause started in 2006.

“It’s also true that we see a lot of greenwashing because many companies try to jump on this trend, but I think what has been helping Davines is its level of commitment,” he said, citing different projects the firm has implemented.

The botanical garden at Davines Village in Parma, Italy.
The botanical garden at Davines Village in Parma, Italy.

For example, last year Davines Group teamed with Rodale Institute, a U.S.-based nonprofit that specializes in regenerative organic agriculture. As result, it expanded its Davines Village headquarters to include a regenerative organic farm, research center and education hub aimed at exploring how these farming practices can influence the supply chain of personal care products while simultaneously helping to mitigate climate change.

Earlier this year, the Italian company also joined forces with more than 30 fellow certified B Corporations to establish the B Corp Beauty Coalition, the mission of which is to promote systemic change in the beauty industry by improving its sustainability standards through collective action. These include identifying and sharing social and environmental best practices; exploring innovative solutions; publishing results, and implementing clear communication to raise consumers’ awareness in associating beauty with responsibility, among others.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • The NBA on Christmas: Things to know about the 5 matchups

    Christmas comes with traditions. Like the New York Knicks playing at Madison Square Garden. Or LeBron James lacing up his sneakers and going to work. And the defending NBA champions getting into the holiday game action. All those things are happening this year. And this holiday features a new twist: Memphis, welcome to the Christmas stage. The NBA’s Christmas quintupleheader is Sunday, with the Grizzlies and Ja Morant set to play on Dec. 25 for the first time in that franchise’s history. They ge

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Jaguars DL Smoot out for season with torn Achilles tendon

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, who is tied for the team lead with five sacks, is out for the remainder of the season after tearing the Achilles tendon in his right leg Thursday night at the New York Jets. Smoot made the announcement on social media Saturday, one day after coach Doug Pederson said the Jaguars were awaiting test results. “I'm disappointed that I won't be able to finish the season on the field alongside my brothers as we fight for a

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • NHL best and worst: Elias Pettersson finally finding his groove

    Elias Pettersson exploded for a five-point night to headline this holiday edition of the NHL's best and worst of the week.

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Frustration spills over for Broncos in humbling loss to Rams

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Russell Wilson, ever the optimist, couldn’t find a way to rationalize the Denver Broncos’ dire 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. “Well, the bottom line is unacceptable, you know, and it starts with me,” he said. “The bottom line is that I let us down. It can’t happen, and it’s been disappointing.” Wilson threw interceptions on the Broncos’ first two possessions, allowing the Rams to build a 17-0 lead before the visitors had even gained a first down in a perfo

  • With Curry out, Poole scores 32 as Warriors beat Grizzlies

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole is far from a finished product, and the fourth-year guard showed both signs of brilliance and struggles controlling his emotions on the big Christmas Day basketball stage. Poole scored 32 points — highlighted by emphatic one-handed slam off a pass from Draymond Green in the third — to outduel Ja Morant before being ejected early in the fourth, and the Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 123-109 on Sunday night in a rematch of the Western Conference Finals won in

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • A record NBA outburst: 5 games of 43 or more on the same day

    The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Purdy leads 49ers past Commanders 37-20 for 8th straight win

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy shook off a sluggish first half and did what he has done since taking over as starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers: He delivered big plays. Purdy threw two more long touchdown passes to George Kittle and the 49ers beat the Washington Commanders 37-20 on Saturday for their eighth straight win. “He’s just getting the ball to us," Kittle said. "He’s great with the football. He puts it on target. He allows guys to run with it. He’s super savvy in th

  • Falcons eliminated from playoffs in a familiar fashion

    BALTIMORE (AP) — In a season filled with narrow losses, the Atlanta Falcons saw their slim playoff hopes end by virtue of a chilling defeat that featured a familiar slow start and ended with coach Arthur Smith again talking about the team's need to show progress. In between the opening kickoff and final whistle of their 17-9 setback against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, the Falcons were plagued by untimely penalties, a costly turnover and poor execution in the red zone. The loss eliminated A