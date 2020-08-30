Davina McCall, 52, wows fans with toned figure while modelling bikinis on staycation

Davina McCall revealed she was meant to be in France on a holiday to celebrate her daughter's GCSE results. (Getty Images)

She is famed for her love of fitness – but Davina McCall has wowed fans with her very toned figure.

The TV star, 52, showed off her impressive abs while modelling bikinis in her bedroom on a UK staycation.

In a post on Instagram, the mother-of-three revealed that she was meant to be soaking up the sunshine in France to celebrate her daughter’s GCSE results.

Instead, she was stuck on British soil – but was still determined to show off her new stylish two-pieces by the swimwear designer Melissa Odabash to her 1.2m followers.

The popular presenter could be seen looking fresh-faced while posing in an assortment of yellow, red and blue bikinis beside her brown leather-framed bed.

Captioning the images, she wrote: “I was supposed to be in France this weekend celebrating end of GCSEs with my daughter.

“@melissaodabash (who I am mildly obsessed with) gifted me these costumes.

“I would have paraded around in these on the beach and posted on here... to say thank you to her for being so lovely... but instead I shall parade around my bedroom.”

Her post has received more than 91,000 ‘likes’, with more than 3,000 fans leaving messages of praise for the hard work she puts in the gym – including a number of celebrities.

Holly Willoughby wrote: “Wow!!!! You look incredible.”

Louise Redknapp commented: “Yasssssss.”

Bella Mackie, the writer, shared: “Oh my GOD DAVINA.”

And comedian London Hughes added: “Yes Davina babes!!!”

It comes as the former Big Brother host insisted that it's not just men who have a midlife crisis in their 40s.

Speaking to her boyfriend, the celebrity hairdresser Michael Douglas, on their podcast Making The Cut, she noted a trend among many of her female friends in their 40s for questioning the path their life has taken.

The TV favourite explained: “I know lots of women who are at a stage in their life where they think, ‘Is this it?'

“It probably comes as no surprise that there are so many divorces between the age of 40 and 50.

“That's the midlife crisis where you'll start asking yourself those questions: ‘Am I happy? Is this what I want? Where am I going? What am I doing? Who am I?’”

McCall has three children with her former husband Matthew Robertson, who she split with in 2017 – aged 49 – after 17 years of marriage.

She began dating Douglas last year, following two decades of friendship.