Davina McCall Opens Up About 'Complicated' Relationship With Former Friend Kylie Minogue

Davina McCall

Davina McCall

Davina McCall has admitted her relationship with Kylie Minogue is “complicated” after “losing touch” with her former pal.

The two stars met in the early 1990s, when the future Big Brother host was cast in the music video for Kylie’s hit Word Is Out.

Following this, the pair were friends for a number of years, although Davina shared during a recent interview with comedian Richard Herring for his podcast that they are no longer in touch.

As reported by The Mirror, Davina recalled being “quite good friends with Kylie” at one stage, although they are “not friends now”, insisting it was “too complicated” to get into.

She added: “It is weird, you lose touch with people. She changed her phone number and did not give me the new one. No, that is a joke... or is it?”

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue

HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for both Kylie Minogue and Davina McCall for comment.

Davina previously reflected on her short-lived friendship with Kylie during an interview in 2014, admitting she thought it was a “shame” that she and the Australian singer drifted apart.

“I suppose life got in the way,” she said at the time. “I got a boyfriend and she spent lots of time abroad and in Australia but I don’t know her any more.”

Earlier this year, Davina also told the Irish Times: “We both just drifted apart. Nothing happened between us. I was a numpty and still using [drugs] back then. I was just a flibbertigibbet.

“When I think back, she was working so hard, but we had a brilliant time together. I really, really, really loved Kylie, and sort of miss her a bit.

“I’ve messaged her a couple of times [on Instagram] but she doesn’t follow me back, so she is never going to see it. I’ve got the utmost respect for Kylie because she is absolutely smashing it in midlife, showing us all that it’s going to be OK – she just keeps being reborn. She’s so flipping cool. Like a goddess. Kylie is amazing.”

READ MORE: