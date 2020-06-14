Davina McCall insists it's not just men who have a mid-life crisis in their 40s

The presenter made the comment in a new podcast episode (Getty Images)

Having a mid-life crisis has always been considered a largely male experience - but Davina McCall begs to differ.

The presenter, 52, has insisted that it’s not just men who go through a change of heart during middle age.

Speaking to her boyfriend, the celebrity hairdresser Michael Douglas, on their podcast Making The Cut, she noted a trend among many of her female friends in their 40s for questioning the path their life has taken.

The TV star explained: “I know lots of women who are at a stage in their life where they think, ‘Is this it?'

“It probably comes as no surprise that there are so many divorces between the age of 40 and 50.

“That's the mid-life crisis where you'll start asking yourself those questions: ‘Am I happy? Is this what I want? Where am I going? What am I doing? Who am I?’”

Davina continued: “Because in those early years it's all about family, the toddler years, everybody's in it together.

“And then the toddlers start growing up, they don't need you any more and then, who am I?”

The presenter has three children with her former husband Matthew Robertson, who she split with in 2017 - aged 49 - after 17 years of marriage.

She began dating Michael last year following two decades of friendship, and the couple have spent the lockdown living apart.

In the same conversation, Davina said: “Even though I've known you for 20 years, every podcast I've learnt something new about you.”

It comes after the star insisted that, despite being famed for her toned physique, her body is not perfect.

In an interview published earlier this year, Davina said she has cellulite and “loose skin from having babies” - but still feels “attractive”.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday’s You magazine, the presenter, when asked about her body confidence, replied: “I’ve got cellulite.

“I have loose skin from having babies.

“But I’m still going to wear great underwear because I’m old enough not to care.

“What makes you attractive is to get to the point where you actually feel comfortable in your own skin, however old that skin is.”

She added: “Most underwear models are in their 20s or 30s because women suddenly become invisible after 40. But why should we be?

“Who has decided you should no longer feel desirable?

“I own my sexuality and it’s about time a range of pretty, sexy underwear was made for older women.”