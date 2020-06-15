Davina McCall defends Big Brother against past housemates who claim they were edited badly

Davina McCall attending The Masked Singer press launch held at The Mayfair Hotel, London. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/PA Images via Getty Images)

Big Brother legend Davina McCall has defended the show against past housemates who claim to have been shown in a negative way by poor editing.

The show is celebrating twenty years since it first started this year, and McCall is currently hosting Big Brother: Best Shows Ever, a nostalgic look back at its heyday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

She appeared with fellow host Rylan Clark-Neal on This Morning today (15 June) to discuss the show.

Read more: Davina McCall to host 'Big Brother' anniversary highlights show

Talking to presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, McCall was asked if she regrets never having been in the Big Brother house herself, as Clark-Neal did when he appeared in 2013.

However, the 52-year-old has no regrets whatsoever. She said: “Do you know the thing for me about going into that house is?

“Often people would come out and say ‘oh, we were badly edited’.”

However, McCall feels there was nothing wrong with the editing, but that being confined with strangers “brings out the very worst in people”.

Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal, in the press room during the Pride of Britain Awards held at the The Grosvenor House Hotel, London. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

She continued: “But you know, there were times we could watch it 24/7.

“I think what it is, is that it just brings out the best in people and it also brings out the very worst in people, and I don’t want people to see the worst of me. I leave that for my kids.”

The star went on to say the current coronavirus pandemic, which has seen lockdown implemented across the country, has made people look at Big Brother in a new light.

She explained: “Actually, all of us were watching last night with that new, unique perspective. It's really interesting watching that show after what we've just been through.

“But my lockdown has been ups and downs and I'm just lucky to have a roof over my head and food on my table.

Read more: Davina McCall shares support for James Argent after he opens up about drug use

Story continues

“It's a tough time for friends and families and lots of people who have lost parents.

“So I'm hoping that this gentle, slow release will be done in a safe and manageable way and we can all get back to normal.”

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever is available to stream on All4.