Davina McCall Addresses Latest Big Brother Revival Rumours

Davina McCall hosting Big Brother in 2005 (Photo: Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images)

Davina McCall has said the latest Big Brother revival rumours are “very exciting” as she broke her silence on the possible return of the reality show.

Earlier this month, The Sun published an article claiming Big Brother could be returning to our screens as soon as 2023, with a brand new home on ITV2.

The tabloid quoted “a TV source” who said that ITV was “in talks” about potentially reviving the game-changing reality show.

In a new interview with the Daily Star, Davina said she “really hopes” to see Big Brother back on our screens.

She said: ”[The prospect of] Big Brother returning is very exciting. I mean, I really, really hope it comes back, and I think if it’s coming back to ITV2 then that is a really good home for it.

“I’d just be interested to see how they do casting and change it up at all. It would be good to kind of just get really interesting people in the house and maybe try a different mix. So yeah, very exciting.”

Davina on the final night of Big Brother on Channel 4 in 2010 (Photo: Eamonn McCormack via Getty Images)

According to The Sun, the comeback season could potentially air on ITV2 in the autumn of next year, after that year’s series of Love Island has ended.

An ITV spokesperson previously declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK

Big Brother and its celebrity spin-off originally ran between 2000 and 2010 on Channel 4, with Davina McCall at the helm.

After Channel 4 decided not renew the show, it moved to Channel 5 in 2011, where Ultimate Big Brother winner Brian Dowling, and later Emma Willis, took over presenting duties.

Channel 5 eventually pulled the plug in 2018, announcing the news shortly before the 19th series began airing.

Davina with Emma Willis (Photo: David M. Benett via Getty Images)

Emma recently addressed the possibility of hosting the show again in the future, but insisted she would “not fight” original host Davina for the role.

“Would I go back? It depends if they would want me to,” she told the Daily Star. “There are lots of people who could do it. I wouldn’t fight Davina... No way, she’s the queen.”

However, recent reports have linked former Big Brother’s Bit On The Side host Rylan Clark to the main presenting role.

Rylan has been extremely vocal about another channel bringing back Big Brother, even tweeting ITV2 about it as recently as 2019:

Surely you’s could just buy big brother, put it on later in the year and then I’ll be able to watch both. Thanks 😬❤️ — R Y L A N (@Rylan) June 3, 2019

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

