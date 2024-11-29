Davies’ late winner sinks Sunderland and puts Sheffield United top

Tom Davies slides home the winner. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

Tom Davies’ late winner proved to be the difference as Sheffield United edged a compelling and often chaotic tussle with promotion rivals Sunderland to send the Blades to the top of the Championship on a night when both sides had a man sent off.

Both sides have made a magnificent start to the new season and are firmly in the promotion mix as December approaches. They each knew victory here would move them above Leeds ahead of their game against Blackburn on Saturday and despite the game looking as though it would be heading for a stalemate for large periods, Davies’ strike was six minutes to go ultimately was decisive.

Sunderland were much the stronger side throughout an engrossing first half, but after Patrick Roberts’ penalty was saved by Michael Cooper, the visitors were then reduced to 10 men when Chris Mepham was sent off for a cynical foul on Tyrese Campbell. However, on the stroke of half-time, the Blades also had a man dismissed when Harry Souttar picked up his second yellow of the evening.

The teams looked as though they would cancel each other out until the very end in a much more tense second half, until a loose ball inside the Sunderland area fell to Davies, who fired past Anthony Patterson to earn the hosts all three points. It may be a career-defining night for the former Everton midfielder, who has made just 11 appearances for the Blades since joining them almost 18 months ago.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given top spot was at stake, the opening quarter was incredibly tense. Neither side seemed willing to open themselves up too much but as the half wore on, it was Sunderland who grew into the contest quicker than the hosts. The Blades lacked their usual crispness in attack for most of a frustrating first half, and were fortunate not to be behind by the break.

But in the final 15 minutes of the half, the contest sprung into life with three hugely significant moments. First, Jack Robinson fouled Tommy Watson inside the box after a wonderful run from the winger to concede a penalty – but Michael Cooper was on hand to produce an exceptional save to deny Roberts from the spot and keep it goalless.

Watson and Wilson Isidor then had further chances as Sunderland continued to look the stronger of the two sides – but just when you felt the pressure would be too much for the hosts to contend with, the game swung on a decisive incident at the other end five minutes from the break.

A rare Sunderland error saw them give possession away inside their own half and after Tyrese Campbell was put through on goal, Mepham scythed the striker down, leaving Gavin Ward with no choice but to show the defender a straight red card. The resulting free-kick was cleared by the Sunderland defence but the drama was nowhere near over as in first-half stoppage time, the Blades were reduced to 10 men.

Isidor collected the ball on halfway and turned Souttar, who brought the forward down, picking up his second yellow of the half, having earlier been booked for another foul on Isidor. Suddenly, it was even once again and there for the taking for both sides in the second half.

That drama prompted the Blades into a half-time change, with Femi Seriki coming on and Alfie Gilchrist moving in to centre-back and leaving the hosts without both of their first-choice centre-half pairing given the fact Anel Ahmedhodzic was suspended. However, both teams reverted to type in the early stages of the second half, opting for caution over the chaos which engulfed the final minutes of the first period.

Chances were few and far between but just like in the early stages of the contest, it was Sunderland who again looked the more threatening of the two sides. Isidor looked as though he would pounce on an error from the hosts before flashing his shot wide of Cooper’s goal.

But just like in the first half, the Blades finished strong. Patterson produced two fine saves to deny Sydie Peck and Vini Souza but he was powerless to stop Davies’ shot from squirming under his body in the final ten minutes to ensure Wilder’s side continued their unbeaten start at home this season.