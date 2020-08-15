Davies and Whitley hat-tricks see Dragons batter Wakefield in 10-try rout

Tom Davies and Matt Whitley each scored a hat-trick as Catalans Dragons thumped Wakefield Trinity 58-0 in a 10-try rout to move top of the Super League standings.

Wing Davies touched down twice before half-time, with Whitley and Samisoni Langi also going over to give the Dragons, who flew in by private jet as they adhere to protocol measures, a 24-0 lead at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Wakefield's cause was not helped by injuries to Tony Gigot, Kelepi Tanginoa and Lee Kershaw, while Adam Tangata also needed a head injury assessment, but they capitulated further after the break.

Davies' hat-trick try preceded further scores from Julian Bousquet and Fouad Yaha, before Whitley celebrated his own treble and a second try for Langi rounded off a classy Catalans performance.

Warrington Wolves' 19-18 triumph at a spirited Huddersfield Giants was an altogether more tense affair.

Blake Austin scored the crucial drop goal for Wire, who had been pegged back with three minutes to go by Oliver Russell's converted try.

The game was all square at the break with Ukuma Ta'ai scoring for Huddersfield and Ben Currie replying for Warrington, who then looked in charge when Tom Lineham and Gareth Widdop crossed in the second half.

Jermaine McGillvary's try preceded Russell going over, though, meaning Austin had to hold his nerve to save the day.