Davies 'can drive Spartans forward' after joining from Hearts

Spartans have signed midfielder Eilidh Davies from fellow SWPL side Hearts.

The 19-year-old made her Hearts debut in 2021, and has also spent time on loan at Dundee United.

"Eilidh is a player I know from my time at Hearts," head coach Jack Beesley.

"She has a great attitude and is another player we hope can bring her standards and experience from the full-time environment to help us drive forward.

"She’s a very technical player who we see as matching up well with how we want to play. I look forward to working with her this season."