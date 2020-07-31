DAVIDsTEA Announces Results of Annual Meeting
MONTREAL, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq:DTEA) is pleased to announce that the five nominees listed in its management information circular dated June 25, 2020 were re-elected as directors at the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders held today in Montreal. According to proxies received and ballots cast, the votes were as follows:
Name of Nominee
Votes for
%
Votes Withheld
%
Herschel Segal
13,478,650
98.72
174,855
1.28
Susan L. Burkman
13,567,583
99.37
85,922
0.63
Pat De Marco
13,515,669
98.99
137,836
1.01
Emilia Di Raddo
13,508,956
98.94
144,549
1.06
Peter Robinson
13,518,146
99.01
135,359
0.99
At the annual meeting, DAVIDsTEA’s shareholders also re-appointed Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as DAVIDsTEA’s auditor.
About DAVIDsTEA
DAVIDsTEA is a leading branded retailer and growing mass wholesaler of specialty tea, offering a differentiated selection of proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts and accessories on our e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com and through 18 Company-owned and operated retail stores in Canada. A selection of DAVIDsTEA products is also available in more than 2,500 grocery stores and pharmacies across Canada. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.
