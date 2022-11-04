Davidson women’s basketball: 5 things to watch

Five things to know about Davidson women’s basketball:

1. Sutphin’s a star

Redshirt junior Elle Sutphin was named to the Atlantic 10 all-conference second team in preseason. The Pilot Mountain, N.C., native led Davidson in scoring at 13.4 points per game last season. Sutphin also shot 53.2 percent from the field, third-best in the Atlantic 10.

2. Postseason Cats

Davidson finished 18-15 last season, the most wins since the 2012-13 season and the most in head coach Gayle Fulks’ tenure at the school. Davidson beat Austin Peay 66-58 to end the year with a WBI (Women’s Basketball Invitational) consolation championship. That was the third postseason win in school history.

3. Cats on TV

Davidson officially tips off the season Nov. 7 at High Point, and Davidson’s first home game is Nov. 12 against Duke. Every home game for all Atlantic 10 teams will be available on TV or digitally on ESPN+. Davidson will also make two national TV appearances on CBSSN: New Year’s Day at Fordham, and at Duquesne on Jan. 22. Also, Davidson’s Dec. 15 game at N.C. State will be on ACC Network.

4. Lots of offense coming back

Davidson will return 81 percent of its scoring from a year ago. Among those returning is Chloe Welch, back for her fifth year after averaging 10.7 points as a senior. She also averaged 4.9 rebounds per game.

Also back is Issy Morgan, an all-rookie pick last season, who started in Davidson’s final 16 games. Morgan, a 5-10 sophomore, scored in double figures six times in her last eight games. She averaged 8.3 points for the season. Joining her is Suzi-Rose Deegan, a 5-10 senior who played in 16 games last season and started seven. She averaged 10.1 points last season.

5. Is six the magic number for Fulks?

Fulks is back for Year 6 at Davidson after leading the school to its fifth postseason appearance. The head coach came to Davidson from Wake Forest and hopes to lead the Wildcats to their first NCAA Tournament appearance. The school began women’s basketball competition in the 1973-74 season.