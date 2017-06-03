Davidson upsets No. 2 national seed UNC 8-4 in NCAA opener

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) -- Cam Johnson drove in three runs while Durin O'Linger pitched six strong innings to help Davidson upset No. 2 national seed North Carolina 8-4 on Friday night in the Chapel Hill Regional.

Johnson's two-run single to right gave Davidson a 3-0 lead in the second inning, part of a stunningly one-sided start in the program's first NCAA Tournament game. The fourth-seeded Wildcats (33-24) led 8-0 by the fifth and had chased UNC ace J.B. Bukauskas - the Atlantic Coast Conference pitcher of the year.

Bukauskas (9-1) allowed six runs before leaving in the fourth, while O'Linger (9-3) allowed three runs for the win.

Logan Warmoth and Brandon Riley hit seventh-inning homers for the Tar Heels (47-13), who were hosting a regional for the first time since 2013.

UNC faces third-seeded Michigan in an elimination game Saturday, while Davidson meets No. 2 seed Florida Gulf Coast.