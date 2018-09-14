Davidson racks up 91 points, 964 yards

(STATS) - Guilford racked up 61 points in a season-opening Division III win last Saturday.

The Quakers should have been thrilled to score the same total when they stepped up against an FCS opponent Thursday night.

There was just one problem - Davidson beat Guilford by 30 for an improbable 91-61 win which had people wondering if basketball season was underway.

Davidson has only played sub-Division I programs to open the season, but its 3-0 record under first-year coach Scott Abell is the Wildcats' best start since 2000. It also marks the first time the Pioneer Football League member has reached three wins in a season since it finished 4-7 in 2011.

"That's the most important statistic - the 3-0 mark," Abell said. "We've really got our option going at an extremely high level. I'm not sure I've ever seen it quite like that."

Here are some key statistics in Davidson's amazing win:

- Davidson set NCAA records for total yards (964) and rushing yards (685) in a game.

- Davidson set program records for points (57) and yards (524) in a half while building a 57-26 lead at intermission.

- The Wildcats averaged 15.5 yards per play.

- Eight of the Wildcats' program-record 13 touchdowns went for at least 50 yards, and another one went for 40 yards.

- Led by sophomore Tyler Phelps, Davidson's three quarterbacks were 8 of 8 on pass attempts for 279 yards and three touchdowns.

- Five different Davidson rushers went for at least 80 yards and a touchdown, led by sophomore Wesley Dugger (14 carries, 186 yards, three touchdowns) and freshman Coy Williams (12-168-2).

- Senior Corey Coppola blocked three kicks for the Wildcats.

- Add in Guilford's 698 yards and the two teams combined for 1,662 yards.