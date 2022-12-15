Davidson Ice House is closing for a while — with plans to transform into something new

Davidson Ice House, which has been serving modern American fare such as bowls and burgers in the Lake Norman area since 2018, will be temporarily closing on New Year’s Eve so work can begin on a new concept at the restaurant.

“It will be even bigger and better,” owner and chef Jennifer Brulé said of the Davidson restaurant.

She’s teaming up on the project with Robert Maynard, CEO of Won Life Holdings and co-founder and CEO of Famous Toastery, familiar to many in North Carolina as a go-to breakfast and lunch spot. The pair has worked together for awhile — Brulé is also the chief culinary officer at Famous Toastery.

“I’ve put a lot of consideration into this project. Rob and I can’t wait to share what’s coming up,” she said.

But they gave no hint of the direction the restaurant would be heading in. Now, Davidson Ice House uses French techniques with a Southern point of view to create fresh salads, and rice and grain bowls, along with burgers, fried chicken and Buffalo chicken. Gluten free and vegan options are available.

Davidson Ice House’s classic with bacon burger. Davidson Ice House

Davidson Ice House will maintain its regular hours until Saturday, Dec. 31 at 3 p.m., when staff will shut the doors to the 100-year-old building for the transformation to begin.

“Stay tuned for the news we have to share about the transformation about to take place,” Maynard said. “We are bringing something fresh and new that is missing from the Davidson restaurant scene.”

Location: 416 S Main St, Davidson, NC 28036

Hours (until Dec. 31): Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, noon-9 p.m.

Menu

Cuisine: Modern American

Instagram: @davidsonicehouse