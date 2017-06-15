Davidson homers for 4th straight game; White Sox top O's 5-2

The Chicago White Sox celebrate the team's 5-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles after a baseball game Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) -- Rookie Matt Davidson keeps powering the Chicago White Sox.

Davidson homered for the fourth straight game, then doubled and scored in a four-run sixth inning to lead Chicago over Baltimore 5-2 on Thursday, the Orioles' seventh loss in eight games.

Davidson hit a solo homer in the fourth, his 14th home run this season. He became the first White Sox player to go deep in four straight games since Alex Rios in April 2013.

Davidson broke his right foot while running the bases in his White Sox debut last June 30 and missed the remainder of the season.

''I think I'm just maturing as a player and understanding my swing a little better,'' Davidson said. ''We made some pretty drastic swing changes two years ago going into '16, and I had a lot of time to reflect on what to improve as I was rehabbing last offseason.''

Chicago manager Rick Renteria has used the 26-year-old mostly at designated hitter.

''He's been able to drive the ball out of the ballpark,'' Renteria said. ''He's been able to get to pitches he can handle.''

Caleb Joseph's RBI double in the fifth tied the score 1-1, but Melky Cabrera hit a two-run single in the sixth that chased Chris Tillman (1-5).

Chicago opened a 5-1 lead when Jimmy Yacabonis, making his third big league appearance, loaded the bases with a four-pitch walk to Tim Anderson, threw a head-high 3-2 pitch for ball four to Jose Abreu and allowed Leury Garcia's sacrifice fly.

Anthony Swarzak (3-1) allowed two hits in 1 2/3 scoreless innings to win in relief of David Holmberg, who gave up four hits in 4 1/3 innings. David Robertson allowed Welington Castillo's ninth-inning homer, his second in two games.

Chicago took three of four games in the series.

Tillman lost his fifth straight start, allowing five runs and 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander has been pounded for 28 runs and 40 hits over 20 1/3 innings during his skid, raising his ERA to 8.07.

In his previous outing, on Saturday against the Yankeees, Tillman allowed a career-high nine runs in 1 1/3 innings.

''Yeah, I think it was much better,'' Tillman said. ''Pitch here and there could've been better, but for the most part it was a step in the right direction.''

Baltimore's ace last season at 16-6, Tillman missed spring training this year and started the season on the disabled list with shoulder bursitis. He beat the White Sox on May 7 in his first game this season.

''Chris has got a good track record, and he's going to pitch better,'' manager Buck Showalter said.

Avisail Garcia, who entered hitting an AL-leading .339, had two singles in three at-bats to extend his hitting streak to eight games before being ejected in the fifth after first base umpire Paul Emmel ruled he didn't check his swing on an 0-2 pitch in the dirt.

Garcia raised his arms and pointed to his right eye with his left hand, earning his ejection. Renteria came out to argue and also was tossed.

''I'm sure I'll hear about it,'' Renteria said.

Garcia was thrown out of a game for the first time in his big league career and Renteria was booted for the second time this season and eighth time in his career. Leury Garcia, who had sat out since Sunday when he injured his left hand on sliding into second base, replaced Avisail Garcia in center field.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Mike Wright was unavailable because of shoulder soreness he began experiencing in the second inning of his two-inning relief appearance Wednesday. ''That was a little bit alarming, because that was with three days off,'' manager Buck Showalter said. ... OF Seth Smith did not play for a third straight game because of a strained back and could be headed for the DL if he does not feel better Friday.

White Sox: RHP Michael Ynoa was activated off the 10-day DL (strained right hip flexor). Ynoa said the recovery was quicker than he expected and he felt good after three bullpen sessions. To make room on the roster, RHP Juan Minaya was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Kevin Gausman (3-5, 6.49) is slated to face RHP Carlos Martinez (5-5, 2.95) when the Orioles his St. Louis in a homestand opener.

White Sox: LHP Jose Quintana (2-8, 5.30) starts Friday night at Toronto, which opens the series against RHP Joe Biagini (1-5, 3.38). An All-Star last season, Quintana is 0-4 with a 6.51 ERA in his last seven starts.