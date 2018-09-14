Davidson football team drops 91 points on Guilford in crazy blowout

A 91-61 score in a college basketball game is much ado about nothing. But that score in a college football game? Now that's something.

The Davidson Wildcats took the field Thursday night with one goal in mind: win. They certainly accomplished that goal and much more after a record-setting performance against Division III Guilford College.

"You never expect what happened last night to happen," first-year Davidson head coach Scot Abell told Sporting News. "Really, all we’ve focused on and all we've talked about is trying to execute for four quarters."

And execute they did. The Wildcats put up a school-record 91 points against the Quakers, shattering the following program records in the process, per the News & Record of Greensboro: rushing yards (685), total yards (964), yards in a half (525), points in a half (57), touchdowns in a game (13), average yards per play (15.5), rushing touchdowns in a game (10) and blocked kicks in a game (four).

"We’re certainly very flattered and humbled by these numbers," Abell said, "but at the end of the day, the only really important number that matters to us is being able to get our third win last night."

Not only did the Wildcats smash several records Thursday night, they were also efficient in doing so. Davidson scored on 13 of 18 drives while its quarterbacks were a perfect 8-for-8 passing for 279 yards and three touchdowns.

"In our spread option attack, they make so many decisions — not just in our passing game but our run game we're option-based — they're making decisions every run play," Abell said. "That was really the highlight of last night. I really thought our quarterbacks made great decisions, all of them. All four played and they did a really nice job."

Because of the nature of the game, Abell managed to get every offensive player on his roster into the game, an uncommon occurrence in college football.

"The winning, the losing, the scoring points, all that takes care of itself if we’re able to execute and do our jobs," Abell said. "You’re really trying to focus on those little things: one play at a time, one rep at a time."

Not only was the Davison offense humming Thursday night, but so was Guilford's as it scored nine touchdowns and accumulated 698 total yards of offense. The Quakers are no strangers to high-scoring affairs; they also put up 61 points against Methodist last week.

"It really took a toll, on a short week, on our legs," Abell said. "I’m certainly disappointed (about the defense), but teams have plans and they worked hard and prepared well too, so I give Guilford credit for that."

Despite the defensive mishaps, it was a historic night for the small private school in Davidson, N.C.

The FCS record for most points by a team in a game is 105, set by Portland State on Nov. 8, 1980, against Delaware State. Will the Wildcats aim for 106 points next week against Dayton?

"Absolutely not," Abell said, laughing. "Listen, our goal will simply be to try and score one more point than our opponent. That will be the only goal we talk about."