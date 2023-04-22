David's goal not enough as Lille draws at Auxerre

PARIS (AP) — Jonathan David's 21st goal of the season wasn't enough for Lille as it drew at Auxerre 1-1 in the French league on Saturday.

The Canada striker hit the post twice before putting Lille ahead from the penalty spot in the 36th minute after a handball confirmed by video review.

The goal moved David one behind Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé, who scored both of PSG's goals in a 2-1 win at bottom side Angers on Friday.

But Auxerre striker M’Baye Niang's penalty in the 62nd gave 14th-placed Auxerre a point toward safety.

Later Saturday, Lens was looking to move above Marseille and into second place with a home win over fourth-placed Monaco.

The Associated Press