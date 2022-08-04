Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Explains Why He Killed ‘Batgirl': ‘Our Job Is to Protect the DC Brand’

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav addressed why the “Batgirl” was killed and will not be released, saying bluntly during the company’s earnings call that they are focused on quality and will not put out a film that doesn’t meet those standards.

“We’re not going to put a movie out unless we believe in it. That’s it,” Zaslav said. “The objective is to grow the DC brand, to grow the DC characters, but also our job is to protect the DC brand, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

It’s a bleak message for “Batgirl,” which an insider told TheWrap on Wednesday had not tested well, but it speaks to Warner Bros. Discovery’s broader focus on releasing films direct to streaming and the priority for the DC brand.

Zaslav when asked by an analyst about the press surrounding “Batgirl” said that “DC is top of the list” for the studio, and they’re even looking to enact a broad 10-year-plan modeled off of the Marvel model established with Kevin Feige at Disney.

But the context of “Batgirl” was focused more specifically about streaming titles. Zaslav said when it comes to direct-to-streaming movies with expensive budgets and the benefit that’s gained in terms of how many people seek out those titles directly on streaming, there is “no comparison to what happens when you launch a film in theaters.”

“This idea of expensive films going to streaming, we cannot find an economic case for it, so we are making a strategic shift,” he said.

More to come…