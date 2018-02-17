David Wright on his comeback chances: "I don't know"





For someone who spent the prime of his career as a perennial All-Star and constantly receiving MVP votes, it’s incredibly challenging watching Mets captain David Wright’s career end due to injuries.

To be clear, Wright isn’t giving up yet. But he’s also not leaving much room for optimism when it comes to seeing him take the field in New York again. During a media session at the Mets’ spring training facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Wright was asked about his ability to make a comeback and his answer was less than encouraging.

Asked how confident he is that he can play this year, David Wright responded: "I don't know." #Mets





Wright may be a veteran, but he’s hardly a relic. At 35 years old, and with a contract that runs through 2020, there’s still time for him to get back to playing, but just what that would look like remains uncertain.

The third baseman hasn’t appeared in the regular season since 2016 and hasn’t played more than 38 games in a year since 2014. New York also recently signed Todd Frazier to a club-friendly two-year, $17 million deal. Whatever the Mets plans are beyond that, it’s likely Wright’s role will be largely ceremonial.

If Wright doesn’t get a chance to complete his comeback, he’ll finish his career slashing .296/.376/.491 with 242 home runs and 1,777 hits — the most in team history — over what will boil down to a 10-year stretch as the face of the franchise.

Mets all-time hits leader David Wright is determined to see his comeback bid through. (AP)

