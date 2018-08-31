David West retires after 15 NBA seasons

One of the NBA's most respected players has decided to hang it up after 15 seasons in the league.

David West announced his retirement Thursday — a day after his 38th birthday — via a statement posted on Twitter.

West goes out on top, having won championships in his final two seasons with the Warriors. He came off the bench in all 176 of his regular-season and playoff appearances for Golden State, averaging just over 13 minutes the last two years, but his value off the court outweighed any statistics.

Long regarded as a steadying presence, West finished his career far removed from the days when he averaged around 20 points per game for New Orleans, twice making the All-Star Game. But the fact that the Warriors, and before that the Spurs and Pacers, were eager to have him as a component to perennial playoff teams showed how he was regarded around the league.

A first-round pick by New Orleans out of Xavier in 2003, West averaged 13.6 points and 6.4 rebounds in his career, scoring 14,034 points.