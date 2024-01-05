David Warner relieved at finding 'special' Baggy Green during final Test for Australia

Australian batter David Warner has expressed his relief after being reunited with his lost baggy green cap midway through his final Test.

Warner is set to retire from the format at the end of the ongoing Third Test against Pakistan at his home Sydney Cricket Ground.

The baggy green, which the opener has worn throughout the majority of his 112-Test career, had been feared lost in a backpack that went missing in transit from the Second Test in Melbourne.

However, following a public appeal for its return that was even supported by Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese, Warner confirmed in an Instagram post that it had been found.

David Warner wearing 'Baggy Green' (Getty Images)

“I'm pleased and relieved that I have got my baggy back in my hands,” the 37-year-old said. ”Any cricketer knows how special their cap is and I'll cherish this for the rest of my life.

"Very grateful to all those involved in locating it: the Qantas team, the freight company, the hotel and our own team management.

"It's a load off my shoulders going into the last couple of days; I really appreciate it, so thank you all.”

Warner has just one Test innings remaining, having made 34 in the first innings at the SCG. Earlier this week, he also announced he is stepping down from One-Day International cricket with immediate effect, but will play on to next year’s T20 World Cup in the shortest format.