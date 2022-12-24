David Walliams reflects on Little Britain success as it’s revealed he’s working with Matt Lucas again

David Walliams says he is ‘so grateful’ for Little Britain success (ITV)

David Walliams says he feels “lucky and grateful” when he looks back on his experience of working on Little Britain as it’s revealed that he and co-star Matt Lucas are writing together again.

The hit sketch show made him and Lucas household names in the early noughties and he still regularly gets people quoting his characters’ catchphrases at him.

Speaking to the Standard, the comedian and best-selling children’s author said: “I get ‘computer says no’ quite a lot. When someone says ‘do you want a receipt?’ I say ‘yeah’ and they go ‘computer says no,’ I get that a lot. I guess Matt must get a lot of the ‘yeah, but no, but’. All kinds of ones! I’ve had lots of bizarre ones, I remember being in Egypt crawling up this little dark tunnel and I just heard this echoing, I heard someone go ‘EH EH EH!’

“They each come back at you at strange times… lucky that you’ve done something that people know, people liked, it’s great, you know, it doesn’t happen to everybody so it’s something that you’ve just got to be so grateful for.”

Walliams also recalled a surreal encounter with Sir Paul McCartney when he met him backstage at Little Britain Live.

Fans were delighted when Matt Lucas shared this picture on social media and revealed that he and David Walliams were ‘writing’ together again (Matt Lucas/Instagram)

“We had such a good time doing that, we had amazing people coming to see us, we had Kate Moss – I remember the night we had to keep Kate and [then boyfriend] Pete Doherty waiting because we were talking to Paul McCartney! It was the show of the moment and so everyone was coming, it was great,” he explained.

“It was so bizarre to be at the centre of something with people you know, like Paul McCartney, who you had worshipped since you were a child and then there they are. It’s not that you came to them, it’s that they came to see you!”

Sadly though he never found who the Beatles legend’s favourite character was, joking: “We didn’t get into that because that’s a bit divisive when you’re in a double act! Can you imagine? ‘I only like the ones Matt does!’ I don’t know, he seemed to enjoy it. It was brilliant, pretty surreal, but a great, really good time.”

Hopefully there will be more to come as fans were left delighted after Lucas shared a picture of him and Walliams earlier this month, which he captioned “writing”.

The duo have had their ups and downs, including where they stopped speaking altogether for almost a decade, but have reconciled in recent years.

David Walliams and Matt Lucas reunited on screen for a Red Nose Day sketch in March (PA)

They also reunited on screen for a Red Nose Day sketch earlier this year.

With Lucas recently stepping down as Great British Bake-Off co-host and Walliams rumoured to be quitting his role as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, it will be interesting to see what’s to come.