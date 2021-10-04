David Walliams: 'Harmful' Chinese character removed from children's book

The Little Britain actor and writer has penned a raft of children's novels and short stories

A story containing "harmful stereotypes" of a Chinese boy is to be removed from a David Walliams children's book by its publishers.

HarperCollins will release a new edition of The World's Worst Children next year without the story Brian Wong, Who Was Never, Ever Wrong.

The move comes after podcaster Georgie Ma criticised the book for "normalising jokes on minorities from a young age".

After meeting Ma, the publishers confirmed the story would be replaced.

The book featured stories about 10 characters including Nigel Nit-Boy, Grubby Gertrude and Bertha the Blubberer. It sold more than 450,000 copies in the UK when it was published in 2016, with two sequels and other spin-offs released since.

"In consultation with our author and illustrator [Tony Ross] we can confirm that a new story will be written to replace 'Brian Wong' in future editions of The World's Worst Children," a statement from HarperCollins Children's said.

"The update will be scheduled at the next reprint as part of an ongoing commitment to regularly reviewing content."

'Chinese culture is misrepresented'

Speaking to The Bookseller, Ma explained: "'Wong' and 'wrong' are two words that are commonly used in playgrounds to pick on someone if their surname is Wong.

"Even just the way Brian has been illustrated. He wears glasses, he looks like a nerd, he's got small eyes... they're all harmful stereotypes."

She added: "The overall character plays on the model minority myth where Chinese people are nerdy, swotty and good at maths, we're not confrontational and we're high achievers.

"It was just really disappointing to read about that. Personally for me, because I have a toddler, I don't want her being absorbed in these stories where Chinese culture is misrepresented."

Having criticised the character on Instagram earlier this year, Ma said she was now "grateful" to the publishers for "listening and taking action".

Walliams, who rose to fame on TV sketch show Little Britain before becoming a highly successful children's author, has not commented.

