David Walliams discovers one of his ancestors worked as a travelling entertainer

David Walliams has discovered one of his ancestors worked as a travelling entertainer during filming for Who Do You Think You Are?

The actor and comedian features in the upcoming series of the BBC programme, which sees celebrities explore their family histories.

He learns that his great-great grandfather worked as an entertainer after becoming blind.

Walliams also uncovers a tragic story about his paternal great grandfather’s experiences after the Second World War.

He said he is “delighted to have taken part in this series”.

“I started off the journey knowing very little about my ancestry,” Walliams added.

“In making the programme I found out lots of family history I would never have learned of.

“I was pleased to discover that being an entertainer runs in the family.”

The series will also feature Jodie Whittaker, Liz Carr and Ruth Jones.

Whittaker said: “Who Do You Think You Are? took me on an incredible journey through some of my family history.

“I discovered people and events that I had no idea existed before this.”

The Doctor Who star learns about the reality surrounding a family myth about a sacrifice made by her great uncle during the Second World War.

During the series, Gavin And Stacey star Jones learns that her paternal grandfather held and important role in the Medical Aid Societies of South Wales, which helped to provide a model for the NHS.

